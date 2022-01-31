Carfax for police announces 2022 investigating trends series lineup

Collaborative Sessions Provide LE Community with Networking Platform to Share and Exchange Ideas on Top Issues

CENTREVILLE, Va., January 26, 2022 – CARFAX for Police, a leading provider of trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies’ mission to protect and serve, announces the lineup for its 2022 Investigating Trends series. The series creates an essential networking platform for the law enforcement community to learn about the latest research, tactics, and solutions from panels of top experts in the field and on the front lines.

The Investigating Trends series was launched last year and tackled some of the top issues facing law enforcement like catalytic converter theft and human trafficking. Thousands of law enforcement professionals logged on to the first three sessions to learn about the latest trends and tactics, ask questions, and exchange ideas in a collaborative online environment.

“We are delighted by the interest and positive feedback we’ve received for the Investigating Trends Series. It’s clear that we are meeting a need in the law enforcement community. This group is hungry for opportunities to connect and exchange ideas about how to better serve their communities,” commented Lt. Michael Ledoux (retired), Director of Business Development at CARFAX for Police. “We have a stellar lineup planned for 2022 and we’re looking forward to helping even more law enforcement professionals connect and share ideas.”

Investigating Trends 2022 schedule:

Using Digital Data to Solve Homicides – February 22 ( registration open

Temporary Tags – April 19

Catalytic Converter Theft Follow Up – June 21

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People – August 23

It All Starts with a Vehicle: Solving Famous Cases – October 25

Top Cases of 2022 – December 13

Investigating Trends: Using Digital Data to Solve Homicides will take place virtually on February 22, 2022, at 1 PM EDT. A panel of experts will provide insight on available resources and trends for using digital data to solve homicide investigations. Registration for the virtual series is available to law enforcement and aligned professionals only. Credentials are required.

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. 5,000 interoperable crime-fighting agencies across North America partner with CARFAX for Police to solve crimes faster using a suite of law enforcement-only Investigative Tools, powered by 27 billion vehicle history records on the world’s largest data vehicle history platform. Partners include National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, RISS Centers, IAATI, and IACP.