Mark43 and Warren Police Department in Ohio Announce New Deal to Improve Public Safety Using a Modern Technology Solution

NEW YORK – Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with the City of Warren to deploy its industry-leading Records Management System (RMS) software, a trusted and data-driven platform that will support community safety and the reduction of violent crime. The Warren Police Department joins more than 135 agencies throughout the U.S and the U.K. leveraging Mark43 technology to improve public safety, including police agencies in Washington, D.C., Boston, Seattle, San Antonio, Atlanta, and Cumbria (U.K.). This represents Mark43’s first foray into Ohio.

Mark43 was the Warren department’s vendor of choice due to its innovative, resilient and best-in-class technology for first responders. The cloud-native user-friendly system allows real-time updates and users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout the day. Officers in Warren need the most advanced tools as they work to fight crime, engage with the community and keep residents safe.

Using this new system, officers will be able to reduce duplication, red tape and the time spent completing paperwork. After implementing Mark43 RMS, police agencies have seen a 50% to 80% decrease in arrest and offense report-writing time. This means officers can spend more time tackling crime, responding to the public and connecting with the community to deepen ties. In addition, with dedicated customer support, Mark43 will provide 24/7/365 steadfast assistance second to none to address any customer needs and questions as they arise.

“We’re glad to be working with Mark43 on this exciting partnership,” said Chief Eric J. Merkel of the Warren Police Department. “It is critical that officers have the best tools possible to do what is already a difficult job. Today’s police officers are accustomed to using modern, cutting-edge tools in their day-to-day life, and we want to ensure they have those same tools in their work environment. By equipping them with tools that are easy to use, we’ll be able to keep them out where they want to be – in the community.”

Staff from Mark43 spent time on the ground to identify the exact challenges faced by the Warren PD. In partnership with the Warren PD, they discovered that hours of labor extracting needed data could be saved, and a data analytics tool would bring necessary information to the forefront enabling better decision making. Mark43 was able to deliver an RMS that meets and exceeds their expectations.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the City of Warren to support their mission of employing modern technology to help keep residents safe,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 co-founder and Head of Marketing and Communications. “Our proven technology will undoubtedly help as the Warren PD focuses on keeping residents safe and deepening ties with the community they serve. By avoiding duplication and equipping first responders with real-time information, officers will have the advanced resources they deserve.”

Mark43 has a proven track record of enhancing day-to-day satisfaction and overall performance for everyone within the public safety sector. With dependable data, police officials can make more informed decisions, deploy more effectively, and ensure compliance with state and federal regulations. By leveraging actionable data insights and real-time updates, Warren PD will now have the technology and resources to focus on the needs of community members, enhance work performance and increase job satisfaction.