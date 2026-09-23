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Mark43

Mark43 is the leading public safety operations platform, delivering an open, end-to-end, integrated software solution that empowers agencies to leverage best-in-class technologies to work faster and smarter, and keep their communities and responders safer.

Mark43 was founded to leverage modern technology to address the challenges faced by public safety agencies. Its intelligent platform supports the entire public safety workflow, including CAD, mobile, RMS, and analytics. Built on a cloud-native platform, it is always up-to-date, secure, compliant, scalable, performant, and maintenance-free. Designed for and by public safety veterans, it is intuitive and easy to use.

Working with 300+ local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community.

Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond
Address: 8 West 40th Street, 2nd Floor
Zip Code: 10018
Location: NEW YORK, New York
Main Phone Number: 212-651-9154
Contact email: info@mark43.com
Computer-Aided Dispatch Leadership & Management Software Records Management Systems Evidence Management
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Mark43 CAD
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Mark43 RMS
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Mark43 OnScene
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Mark43 eCitations
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Mark43 Insights
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Mark43 Booking
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ForceMetrics
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Mark43 ReportAI
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Mark43 BriefAI
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Mark43 Crime Gun Interfaces
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Mark43 Fortified
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Mark43 CyberThreat Detector
ARTICLES
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Artificial Intelligence
How your agency can adopt AI without sacrificing accountability
September 23, 2026 09:56 AM
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Police1 Brand Studio Staff
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Technology
On-demand webinar: 2026 public safety trends: Essential priorities for the year ahead
December 26, 2025 03:56 PM
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Technology
On-demand webinar: From doubt to data confidence: How the Albuquerque PD rebuilt trust through technology
September 15, 2025 02:51 PM
Cop Car Driving off Sixth Street Bridge onto DTLA Street at Sunset
On-demand webinar: Public safety in 2025: Key trends to prepare your agency for the future
April 18, 2025 01:52 PM
VIDEOS
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Mark43 Cyber Threat Dashboard
October 26, 2026 10:51 AM
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Mark43 Crime Gun Interfaces
October 26, 2026 10:50 AM
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Mark43 BriefAI
October 26, 2026 10:49 AM
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Mark43 ReportAI
October 26, 2026 10:47 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Mark43
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Thomasville Police Department Upgrades Public Safety Operations with Mark43
October 30, 2026 02:04 PM
Mark43
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Mark43 Acquires ForceMetrics
October 30, 2026 02:01 PM
Mark43
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Modernizes Dispatch with Launch of Mark43 Platform
October 30, 2026 01:58 PM
Mark43
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Mark43 Appoints Alison Durant as Chief Marketing Officer
October 30, 2026 01:54 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Records Management Systems
How to buy records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:38 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
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Leadership & Management Software
Complete guide: How to buy department management software
April 23, 2024 12:04 PM