Mark43 is the leading public safety operations platform, delivering an open, end-to-end, integrated software solution that empowers agencies to leverage best-in-class technologies to work faster and smarter, and keep their communities and responders safer.
Mark43 was founded to leverage modern technology to address the challenges faced by public safety agencies. Its intelligent platform supports the entire public safety workflow, including CAD, mobile, RMS, and analytics. Built on a cloud-native platform, it is always up-to-date, secure, compliant, scalable, performant, and maintenance-free. Designed for and by public safety veterans, it is intuitive and easy to use.
Working with 300+ local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community.
Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond
Mark43 was founded to leverage modern technology to address the challenges faced by public safety agencies. Its intelligent platform supports the entire public safety workflow, including CAD, mobile, RMS, and analytics. Built on a cloud-native platform, it is always up-to-date, secure, compliant, scalable, performant, and maintenance-free. Designed for and by public safety veterans, it is intuitive and easy to use.
Working with 300+ local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community.
Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond
Address: 8 West 40th Street, 2nd Floor
Zip Code: 10018
Location: NEW YORK, New York
Main Phone Number: 212-651-9154
Contact email: info@mark43.com
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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September 23, 2026 09:56 AM·
December 26, 2025 03:56 PM
On-demand webinar: From doubt to data confidence: How the Albuquerque PD rebuilt trust through technology
September 15, 2025 02:51 PM
April 18, 2025 01:52 PM
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October 30, 2026 01:54 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
April 23, 2024 12:04 PM