How to buy video surveillance equipment (eBook)

It might be time for your agency to install or upgrade one or more video surveillance cameras, whether to start, expand, and modernize your program, or comply with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was first passed in 2019.

The NDAA restricts federal government agencies, contractors, and critical infrastructure of the purchase and use of certain video surveillance cameras. Local agencies should also take note, especially if they interface with any federal entities.

Today, you have hundreds of options: overt or covert units; visible or infrared with manual or automated exposure controls; motion warnings; hard-wired, wi-fi, and cellular open or encrypted communications; facial recognition powered by machine learning; and even aerial options with UAS (drones) or manned aircraft systems.

This Police1 guide to buying video surveillance equipment is an essential resource, whether you are leading a purchase for the first time or upgrading your department’s equipment. It provides a comprehensive overview to help you navigate the purchasing process effectively.

