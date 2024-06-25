Law enforcement officers face significant challenges daily to ensure public safety. They require essential equipment and protection, including tactical body armor, night vision goggles, drones, and ballistic shields to perform their duties effectively.

Every year, police officers tragically lose their lives, many during confrontations such as shootings, arrests, or ambushes. Armored rescue vehicles (ARVs) offer the necessary protection, allowing officers to respond to violent incidents with enhanced mobility and tactical advantage.

In today’s environment, law enforcement agencies nationwide are dealing with constrained and often diminishing budgets, making it difficult to allocate resources effectively.

This guide is designed to assist departments in navigating the complex procurement process, ensuring that officers have the tools and protection they need to serve their communities safely and effectively. It provides:

Insights into purchasing, equipping, deploying, and securing funding for armored rescue vehicles, addressing the critical need for such resources in modern policing.

Facts on the latest trends, technologies, and funding strategies in law enforcement.

To ensure your department is equipped with the most advanced and suitable armored vehicles, download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Armored Vehicles” guide from Police1 by filling out the form today.

This guide, originally published November 13, 2019, has been updated.