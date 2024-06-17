How to buy body armor (eBook)

Body armor is an essential piece of personal protective equipment for law enforcement officers, regardless of their assignment, work location, or rank. Its lifesaving potential is undeniable and well-documented.

Choosing between wearing body armor beneath or atop a uniform shirt involves considerations of security, vital organ protection, and comfort during various activities such as driving a patrol vehicle, patrolling neighborhoods, or engaging in foot pursuits.

The complexity of selecting the right body armor has increased due to ongoing advancements in material science, design innovations, updated manufacturing and testing standards, and the diverse body shapes of officers.

This Police1 body armor buying guide serves as an indispensable resource for both newcomers to body armor procurement and seasoned purchasing veterans. It navigates the intricate process of researching, testing, and purchasing body armor, reflecting the latest developments in technology, standards, and best practices to ensure officers receive the protection they need in the ever-evolving landscape of law enforcement.

