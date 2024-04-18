Iveda and ClearView Asset Protection partner to enhance public safety with artificial intelligence

PRESS RELEASE

MESA, Ariz. — Iveda, the global solution for cloud-based AI, today announced a collaboration with ClearView Asset Protection to help improve local public safety systems, such as AMBER Alerts, major interstate highways, sports stadiums, and more. Leveraging AI-powered surveillance technology, IvedaAI will use data from existing cameras and infrastructure to intelligently monitor and alert for threats including suspicious persons, missing or endangered children, smoke and fire, traffic flow issues, as well as facial and license plate recognition. Deploying IvedaAI, local law enforcement can be quickly notified, analyze and report situations from video data to help locate, track, and isolate danger in real-time.

Public services, like AMBER Alert, allows law enforcement to notify the public, broadcasters and state transportation officials to be on the lookout for the child and persons of interest. As of December 2023, 1,186 children were recovered through the AMBER Alert system. With the help of AI, law enforcement will be able to search through existing cameras to maximize efficiency, save time, and locate missing persons faster than ever before. As the demand for AI-powered surveillance solutions continues to grow, the global AI video surveillance market is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2028.

“By working together with ClearView Asset Protection, we are continuing our mission to deliver solutions that help protect the people and places that matter most, implementing cutting-edge technology for the greater good,” said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder. “In cases of child abductions, every minute and second counts. Through the power of AI, law enforcement agencies are armed with an extra set of eyes, ones that never blink, to help accurately locate and track individuals and/or vehicles in real time by uploading pre-existing images and vehicle descriptions to the IvedaAI platform.”

“As law enforcement continues to grapple with the challenge of securing and monitoring public spaces, there has never been a more pivotal time for Iveda and ClearView Asset Protection to work together,” said Lance Thomas, President of ClearView Asset Protection. “Instances of locating and finding at-risk children or simply monitoring traffic flow is more achievable than ever before with ClearView Smart Towers and IvedaAI working in tandem. Joining forces with Iveda, we’re leveraging the company’s AI expertise and innovative technologies to revolutionize our nation’s critical public safety systems.”

Currently, discussions are underway for implementing these solutions in various projects, including implementing IvedaAI in NYC, potential collaborations with the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey and New York Port Authority. Showcasing the scalability and reach of our technology, ClearView Asset Protection is also participating in ongoing meetings with local authorities to extend the Smart Towers, equipped with IvedaAI, to cover major thoroughfares in New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The collaboration with ClearView Asset Protection follows the sale of IvedaAI to the Piñon Unified School District, located on the Navajo (Diné) Nation Reservation in Piñon, Arizona, multi-million dollar partnerships for AI-powered security across Vietnam, a Latin American exclusive partner which anticipates $5M for 2024, and a $3.2M contract with the Taiwanese government for AI video search and surveillance among other major international expansions.