Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Announces Thomas M. Hagerty Investment in BSTI

Plymouth, MA - Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced that Thomas M. Hagerty, a principal in THL Partners, a major Boston-based investment firm, has become a major investor in BSTI via a private investment of five million restricted shares of Brite-Strike common stock, priced at $.10

“Mr. Hagerty brings to our company a great deal of knowledge and experience, and we are extremely pleased that he has chosen to make this investment, and be a source of funding to the Company,” stated Brite-Strike President Glenn Bushee.

“As our Company grows, it is critical to have the proper guidance and advice, as well as the funding needed to develop new products, expand operations, and purchase components to meet the increased demand,” said Mr. Bushee. “Having someone with the credentials of Thomas M. Hagerty as an investor, as well as a trusted advisor, coupled with our new board members Brig. General RJ Johnson (ret. USMC) and Jon Goodrich (MACE Security), means that we have the right players to manage our growth, and avoid any potential pitfalls.”

“Mr. Hagerty’s extensive knowledge, contacts and reputation will be a key asset in future growth plans for Brite-Strike, including those involving possible mergers and acquisitions,” said Mr. Bushee. “We are very fortunate to have a man of his caliber as part of our team, which is dedicated to putting the finest products possible into the hands of our military and law enforcement professionals.”

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was developed by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights with features that police officers and citizens can use as a non-lethal means of defense. These lights utilize intense, white light, in a high, low or strobe setting, which can distract, and disorient attackers, while causing no harmful side-effects. Brite-Strike is committed to using the latest technology, world-class components, and highest design and manufacturing standards, so that consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. The company’s Tactical Blue-Dot Series meets or exceeds military specs of armed forces around the globe and are deemed almost indestructible. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com . Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.