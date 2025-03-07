Get ready for exciting innovations in law enforcement with Stun-Cuff at the National Sheriff’s Association Conference 2025!

PRESS RELEASE
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Stun-Cuff, the premier one and only provider of non-lethal prisoner control devices, is bringing innovation once again to the National Sheriff’s Association 2025 Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL, from June 23-25. You won’t want to miss this!
We’re award-winning! 🏆
We’re thrilled to announce that Stun-Cuff has been honored multiple times with the Innovation Award at the Law Enforcement Expo! This award recognizes our commitment to advancing officer and public safety through our groundbreaking, non-lethal cuffing technology.
Why Stun-Cuff?
Stun-Cuff is the exclusive provider worldwide of non-lethal cuffing devices designed for maximum prisoner compliance and officer safety, ensuring the well-being of officers, judges, citizens, and detainees during transport, extraditions, trials, doctor visits, and more. With a proven track record in law enforcement facilities across the U.S. and globally, Stun-Cuff is the go-to solution for enhanced safety, security, and compliance, offering peace of mind in even the most high-risk and sensitive situations.
Join us at the conference! 🌟
We’ll be showcasing our cutting-edge products at Booth #1614 and would love to have YOU stop by! Here’s what you can expect:
- See our devices in action and experience live demos.
- Are you brave enough to “Take the Hit”? Step up and feel the rush of 50,000 volts in a 5-second blast — it’s an experience you won’t forget! Stop by, and you could walk away with a shirt that proves you took the hit... and who knows, maybe more!
- Chat with our team about how Stun-Cuff can improve compliance and safety in your operations. We invite our current Stun-Cuff operators to provide testimonials and feedback.
Mark your calendar! 📅
- Dates: June 23-25, 2025
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL – National Sheriff’s Association Annual Conference
We can’t wait to see you there and show you why Stun-Cuff is the future of non-lethal prisoner control. Don’t miss your chance to meet our team, check out our game-changing technology, and get a first-hand look at how we can enhance your safety and operations.
The Stun-Cuff Team