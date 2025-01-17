PepperBall empowers law enforcement with new self-sufficient air supply system

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — PepperBall, the industry leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement, proudly introduces a groundbreaking self-sufficient air supply solution designed to maximize operational readiness and reduce agency costs. The new PepperBall Fill System, featuring the Tabletop Compressor and 3 Liter Mobile Fill Bottle with Whip, gives law enforcement agencies greater control over their compressed air needs.

Revolutionizing Air Supply for Operational Independence

Traditionally, agencies have relied on third-party providers—such as dive shops or fire stations—for air tank refills, causing scheduling conflicts, extended travel times, and higher operational costs. The new PepperBall Fill System eliminates this dependency by delivering a compact, professional-grade solution for rapid, on-demand air refills. Designed to meet the high-pressure demands of modern law enforcement, this system supports seamless, uninterrupted field operations.

Key Features of the PepperBall Fill System:

● Tabletop Compressor: Adjustable fill pressure (3000 psi to 4500 psi) with auto shut-off for safe, hands-free operation.

● 3 Liter Mobile Fill Bottle with Whip: Portable, DOT-approved 4500 psi tank with a 15-year service life.

● Dual Fan Cooling System: Ensures reliable performance during continuous use.

● Rapid Refills: Fills PepperBall® HPA tanks in minutes, reducing downtime.

● Compact and Portable: Easy to transport and operate in any environment.

● Cost-Efficient: Eliminates reliance on third-party providers, reducing expenses.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings

By bringing air supply management in-house, agencies can significantly reduce operational costs and save time. The Tabletop Compressor can refill PepperBall tanks in under 15 minutes, freeing officers from time-consuming trips to off-site refill locations. The 3 Liter Mobile Fill Bottle allows officers to carry a refill station wherever it is needed, ensuring uninterrupted performance in the field.

“The new PepperBall Fill System is a game-changer for law enforcement agencies striving for operational efficiency and self-sufficiency,” said Bob Plaschke, CEO of PepperBall. “By empowering agencies to manage their own air supply, we are helping them save time, cut costs, and stay mission-ready. This solution strengthens their ability to protect and serve without relying on external resources,” Plaschke concluded.

Learn more about the PepperBall Fill System at www.pepperball.com or contact Katherine Riley at kriley@pepperball.com for media inquiries and product demonstrations.