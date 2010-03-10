CTS LEDI™ Technology Provides Superior Performance

CTS LEDI™, uses high intensity LEDs emitting a proprietary combination of wavelengths that will optically disrupt and disorient human subjects. This proven effect interferes with a subject’s ability to continue ongoing behavior. The first LEDI product to be released by CTS has the appearance of a flashlight with 3”, 4” and 6” diameter heads available.

• Human effectiveness and safety proven by independent tests

• Flexibility to address different law enforcement, correctional and military needs

• Can function as ultra-bright conventional flashlight as well

• LEDI technology will be able support multiple missions with other form factors

• Innovative light source allows smaller and brighter devices

Applications, Features and Benefits:

• Riot Control/Crowd Dispersal

• Uniformed Patrol Confrontations

• Prison/Jail/Custodial Situations

• Tactical - SWAT Missions

• Anti-Hijacking

• Hail & Warn/Checkpoints/Barricade

• Counter-Sniper

• Faster: deploys quickly

• Cleaner: no decontamination, no mess

• Cost Effective: reusable, rechargeable

• Familiar: deploys like an hand-held light

• Programmable: depending on application

tactical, patrol or crowd dispersal

• Extension of Range: effectiveness beyond

ranges of pepper spray & Taser

