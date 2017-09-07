ReadiMask™ Adhesive Sealing Particle Respirator to be exclusively distributed to global law enforcement and corrections

The world’s first adhesive sealing disposable safety respirator is an ideal tool for first responders.

FENTON, Mo. - SABRE-Security Equipment Corporation, the number one pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is pleased to announce they are now the exclusive provider of the ReadiMask™ Adhesive Sealing Particle Respirator for the Law Enforcement, Corrections and First Responder market worldwide.

The ReadiMask is the only adhesive sealing disposable full-face particle respirator mask designed to substantially reduce exposure to current and emerging threats including dry spores similar to Anthrax, bodily fluids, pepper spray, airborne particles, blood borne pathogens, and many more.

“We are excited to offer our valued law enforcement and first responder customers a new tool for staying safe,” said SABRE CEO David Nance. “The ReadiMask is unlike anything else in our product catalog, and is so versatile it will have multiple uses which will benefit users in a wide range of situations.”

The mask uses a hypoallergenic medical adhesive to form a complete facial perimeter seal, while a high efficiency filter works to purify the air for breathing.

ReadiMask benefits include:

Safe – Hypoallergenic medical adhesive creates the all-important seal against contaminants and won’t hurt the user’s skin

Comfortable – It’s crafted with a high efficiency filter material that offers two-way filtration—making it easier to breathe when wearing

Effective – It substantially reduces exposure to current and emerging particulate respiratory threats such as pepper spray, spores, bodily fluids, spit, smoke particles, pollution, mold, asbestos, etc.

Versatile – Law enforcement, corrections, first responders, military personnel, fire & rescue, emergency services and more can all utilize it to stay safe on the job.

Portable – flat configuration makes on-the-go storage simple and convenient (keep in cargo pocket, tac vest or go bag)

“These masks can be used by law enforcement on the beat, corrections staff on line, in dust storms, during forest fires–you name it,” said Nance. “It is compact and stores flat so it fits in pockets, vests, or go bags. They can definitely save lives.”

The ReadiMask has been tested by Nelson Labs, and other qualified third party labs, to ensure its efficacy. It’s proudly made in the USA.

About SABRE – SECURITY EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

SABRE, the no. 1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is family owned and operated with four decades of experience and is the leading brand in personal safety. The company’s law enforcement grade pepper sprays provide consumers with the same superior quality chosen exclusively by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agencies worldwide. SABRE has trained 3,500 officers around the globe on the use of force and how to use pepper spray. SABRE also has a line of consumer personal alarms and home security systems, and is dedicated to educating its customers. SABRE’s Personal Safety Academy is available through certified instructors around the world to help teach personal safety skills to SABRE users. Learn more at http://www.SABREred.com, on Facebook at ‘SABRE-Security Equipment Corporation', on Twitter @SABRERed or on Instagram @SABRESafety.