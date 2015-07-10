New Bear Spray Holster for Bikes Helps Cyclists Explore Bear Country with Confidence

SABRE’s Frontiersman brand expands its line of bear safety products

Frontiersman - the industry’s leader in bear spray - is introducing the Bike Holster for Bear Spray, a product tailored to those cycling in bear country. The holster fits all standard bicycle water bottle cages and is compatible with all Frontiersman bear spray canisters. Lightweight yet durable, the 1.75 oz holster is made out of Polyethylene and protects the bear spray within from damage and/or puncture.

“We know that bear spray holsters can be cumbersome for cyclists. That’s why we developed a more user-friendly product that helps them keep their bear spray on hand while biking,” said David Nance, SABRE CEO. “We also know that cyclists in bear country will appreciate the holster’s easy assembly.”

The Bike Holster for Bear Spray is Frontiersman’s most recent addition to its comprehensive line of bear safety products, which also includes bear bells, bear spray holsters and a bear-resistant food container.

To see this product in action, check out this brand new video, filmed in the Colorado Rockies by AIM Studios, a division of Backpacker Magazine. The holster is now available for $18.99 on www.sabrered.com/bear-spray. If you’re a retailer interested in selling this product, contact info@sabrered.com.



