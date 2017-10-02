SABRE announces Coral Gables, Fla. date for chemical aerosol projector instructor-level certification program

FENTON, Mo. — Security Equipment Corp., manufacturers of the Chemical Aerosol Projector, has announced Fall 2017 dates for its 1-day, 8-hour Instructor level certification program focusing on Deploying, Handling, and Documenting the use of Chemical Aerosols.



Click image to download larger version

LOCATION: Coral Gables Police Department, 2801 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134

TIMES: Wednesday, November 29, 2017

COST: $150 per slot

INSTRUCTOR: Al Wesenick - weseeeee@aol.com

SABRE: Terry Roberts – (800) 325-9568 - troberts@sabrered.com

HOST AGENCY: Sgt. Andrew Weidenfeld – aweidenfeld@coralgables.com

Officers interested in becoming SABRE instructors may register for the course at the official SABRE website. Classes are limited to the first 25 registered students; registration deadline is Monday, October 30.

More dates and registration information can be found here.

This course will enhance the instructor’s development in the use and training of aerosols tactics and will help protect departments from costly litigation issues that could arise from the use of aerosol projectors. This program addresses proper deployment techniques, complete arsenal of available aerosols and situational requirement, recommended contamination drills, decontamination, properly reporting force and tactics for surviving an Aerosol Attack. This course fully addresses all aspects of using Chemical Aerosol Projectors. Certified instructors receive an instructor manual and student PowerPoint to use when teaching end user classes. This certification is valid for three calendar years from successfully completing this course.

Topics covered in this program include:

Oleoresin Capsicum Formulations / Carriers

Operational Guidelines / Practical Exercises

Projectors / Propellants / Delivery Systems

Instructor Development

Effectiveness / Safety / Liability Factors

Inter-graded Use of Force Options

Criteria for Selection

Deployment Methods

Sample Policy and Procedures

Tactics for Surviving an OC Attack

Officer Survival Techniques

Contamination Exercises *

Decontamination / First Aid – NEW SABRE DECON WILL BE USED

All SABRE Instructor Candidates must complete the SABRE contamination exercise except for the following:

1. SABRE Recertification Candidates – Those which have been previously certified by Security Equipment Corporation

2. Instructor Recertification Candidates – Those attending which have been previously certified by another Aerosol Irritant Manufacturer. These students must fax (636) 343-1318 or email – info@sabrered.com a copy of their Instructor Certificate upon registering for this class. Additionally, Instructor Recertification Candidates must send a written description detailing the contamination drill they completed during their last Aerosol Irritant Manufacturer OC certification class. This description must be on agency letterhead and signed by your supervisor / commanding officer.

3. Medical Issues – if you have health issues which prevent you from being sprayed, you must submit a letter from your doctor which details your issue and reason for not participating in the contamination drills.

About Security Equipment Corporation

SABRE - Security Equipment Corporation is the world’s largest pepper spray manufacturer, providing police-strength protection to consumers and law enforcement alike, all across the globe.