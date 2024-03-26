SLG2, Inc. continues strong partnership with SABRE

PRESS RELEASE

ATHENS, Ala. — SLG2, Inc. proudly announces its ongoing partnership with SABRE, the world’s largest pepper spray manufacturer. This collaboration aims to empower and protect individuals, ensuring safety, confidence and peace of mind.

SABRE has been at the forefront of providing police-strength protection to consumers and law enforcement agencies worldwide. With best-in-class products, SABRE equips individuals with the tools they need to defend themselves in the face of danger.

“At SLG2, Inc., we share SABRE’s vision of a world where everyone can live a safe and healthy life. Over the past 15 years, we have had the privilege of hosting more than 37,500 guests in our SLG2, Inc. experiences,” said Karen Butler, founder and president of SLG2, Inc. “With SABRE’s continued partnership, we have been able to showcase its top-notch products, along with those from our other esteemed manufacturer partners.”

“Shoot Like a Girl is an important partner to us and we are grateful for the continued support. Pop-up events at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s provide consumers with the opportunity to learn more about our personal safety products. Through this partnership, Shoot Like A Girl affirms its commitment to enhancing personal safety and providing hands-on experience with safety products,” said David Nance, CEO of SABRE.

This longstanding collaboration with SABRE goes beyond just providing high-quality products. It is a shared commitment to empowering individuals with knowledge and resources to protect themselves and their communities. By working together, SABRE and Shoot Like A Girl aim to continue creating a safer world for everyone.

As SLG2, Inc. continues to expand its reach and impact, partnerships with industry leaders like SABRE play a crucial role in achieving their goals. For more information about SLG2, Inc. and its brands, please visit shootlikeagirl.com.

About SLG2, Inc.

Founded in 2008, SLG2, Inc. is an event marketing company that delivers results to its partner advertisers through interactive experiences and reliable market research. SLG2, Inc. currently has four brands: Shoot Like A Girl, Safe LivinG, Hunt Like A Girl and SLG2 Consulting.

Shoot Like A Girl is dedicated to empowering women and their families to participate in shooting sports through interactive experiences at its iconic semi-tractor trailer mobile range. Women and their families are introduced to shooting a pistol, rifle and bow in a safe controlled environment.

Safe LivinG is dedicated to empowering women, men, families and communities to live securely in their homes and neighborhoods utilizing an experience-based introduction to a variety of safety measures.

Hunt Like A Girl is dedicated to empowering women through hunting adventures, partnering with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Club to boost confidence and promote the outdoors. Hunt Like A Girl, in conjunction with partners such as Beretta, also hosts industry hunts that empower guests to participate in hunts while creating marketing content.

SLG2 Consulting provides sound data driven advice to develop strategies for partners to capitalize on the current market. Data is derived by maximizing the experience, knowledge and feedback gained from the guests of Shoot Like A Girl, Safe LivinG and Hunt Like A Girl.

About SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust.