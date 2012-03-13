TASER spares Ohio officer serious injury

Salem News

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — A city police officer may have been spared a more serious injury during an assault last week if a Taser had not been used, Police Chief Tim Gladis said Tuesday.

The Taser used by Officer Mark Edwards at 22 E. Salem St. was purchased through a Columbiana Community Foundation grant. Edwards used the Taser as a stun gun on a man at the home who reportedly knocked Officer Tab Bailey to the ground injuring his knee. The assault happened as Bailey and Edwards attempted to take him in custody for domestic violence.

Bailey was treated at Salem Hospital for the injury and released later that day. He thanked Gladis and Fire Chief Rick Garrity for securing grant funding for new technology for the departments.

Read the full story