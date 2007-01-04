TASER® International Receives Three Significant International Orders for TASER Devices and Accessories

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced today that it received three significant international orders for TASER® X26 devices plus accessories totalling over $2,300,000.

“These follow-on orders show the continued expansion and use of TASER products in our international markets, especially in France, which accounted for over $1.6 million of the $2.3 million in sales. While there had been anticipation of even more orders in the fourth quarter, these three orders are a great way to end 2006,” said Tom Smith, Chairman of TASER International. “As the year comes to an end, we are very thankful to our dedicated employees, suppliers, customers, and shareholders for staying focused on providing and supporting our life-saving technology worldwide and look forward to an exciting 2007.”

The three orders received are expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2006.