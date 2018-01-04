VirTra launches training simulator cartridges for TASER

Patent pending, less-lethal training simulator cartridges for TASER X2 and X26P expand VirTra’s offerings

TEMPE Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced a new series of training cartridges for the AXON X2 and X26P TASER handles. The VirTra® less-lethal training accessories utilize patent pending, state-of-the-art electronic sensing technology that enhances the safety, durability, and maintenance of the cartridges and addresses the full and accurate deployment of training points within VirTra’s virtual reality training simulator.

“Almost every law enforcement officer trains with a TASER or similar conducted electrical weapon (CEW), less-lethal option for de-escalation training which is a vital portion of the training program,” said Jason Mulcahy General Manager of VirTra. “Real training goes beyond the daily spark test to learning to manage target distance with a cartridge’s 8-degree spread. VirTra prides itself on providing the most accurate and realistic training system, with the goal of saving lives and supporting law enforcement officers around the world, and bolstering our product line improves our ability to meet this important goal.”

The newest non-lethal force options in the VirTra product offering, the training kits for the X2 have cross link arcing, arcing of two individual characters, and re-arc capability features. These cartridges interact dynamically with the new custom VirTra training scenarios recently released and newly created interactive characters.

The cartridges use an officer’s own X2 or X26P handles, have patent pending electronic sensing and filtering and employ rechargeable batteries. There is no on-off switch to worry about. Instead, an embedded smart motion sensor automatically turns the unit on when picked up, puts it to sleep when stationary, and turns the unit off when inactive for extended periods of time. The new, user-friendly RGB LEDs let the trainer know the status of the batteries, mode of operation, and indicate charge status. All of this technology combines to provide a trainer-friendly device that is easy to operate, prolonging training times between charges, and making the cartridge easy to maintain. The internal rechargeable battery and charging circuitry has been selected to provide years of training activity, uses a standard micro-USB charger that is supplied as part of the kit, and is also designed so that the end user could use almost any standard micro-USB cell phone charger if needed.

The VirTra cartridges are factory aligned to match the AXON X2 and X26P TASER handle’s red laser dots that aim onto the screen for real life training similarities. The quality of the laser components and factory alignment process improves precision, accuracy, and reliability within the VirTra software. The lasers are class 1A (<0.850mw) skin hazard from direct beam and eye hazard when viewed directly. Each TASER laser or ECW device can be assigned a unique ID, to individually track and score each cadet or officer.

The kits are more durable than ever for the training realism covers verification of cartridge readiness, transitioning rapidly to other force options and re-loading without fear of harming the VirTra cartridges. The VirTra technology enhancements solve today’s industry training issues by enhancing the safety, durability and maintenance of taser training, while addressing the full and accurate deployment of training points.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About Haley Strategic Partners

Haley Strategic Partners provide sophisticated firearms training, solutions and accessories. Its intense training programs focus on mental acuity and peak performance using scientific methods to rigorously test a trainee’s critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Haley Strategic was founded by Travis Haley, a veteran Force Reconnaissance Marine with 15 years of dedicated real world experience including combat tours in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.