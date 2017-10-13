Safer Lock announces endorsement from the California Narcotic Officers’ Association

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safer Lock, the 4-digit combination locking medication bottle manufactured by Gatekeeper Innovation, is honored to receive a rare endorsement from the California Narcotic Officers’ Association (CNOA). This endorsement is just the second in the organization’s 53-year history. Safer Lock is designed to prevent unauthorized access to prescription medication, protecting patients from diversion and minimizing the potential for misuse and abuse.

As the leading narcotic officer training association in the United States, CNOA provides drug training to officers and legislative advocacy at the state and federal level. “Now, through our endorsement of Safer Lock, we have a chance to support prescription drug abuse prevention and accidental overdoses in the community,” explains Joe Stewart, Executive Director of CNOA.

“One of the more disturbing sights for a police officer to see is the devastation that drug abuse has on the family and in the community,” stated Gil Van Attenhoven, Director of Training for CNOA. “Safer Lock can help prevent prescription drugs from getting into the hands of our children or out into the broader community where we know drug abuse creates an unhealthy and unsafe environment for our community members and our officers.” CNOA will launch their endorsement of Safer Lock at their 53rd Annual Training Institute & Law Enforcement Exposition in Reno, Nevada, from November 17-21.

The partnership between Safer Lock and CNOA can help keep medications in the right hands, preventing medication misuse and abuse that continues to contribute to the United States’ opioid epidemic. Sandy Hancock, Vice President of Sales for Gatekeeper Innovation, emphasizes the power of this partnership with CNOA: “Having the leading narcotic officer training association in the United States endorse the Safer Lock sends a strong message about our product’s ability to help keep children, officers and entire communities safe.”

About Safer Lock and CNOA

Safer Lock is a patented 4-digit combination locking cap is sold with the Safer Lock bottle or can fit many existing pharmaceutical vials used in pharmacies today. Patients create and set their personal combination from 10,000 possibilities. Only that combination will open a bottle secured with a Safer Lock, which keeps non-patients from pilfering medication without detection. Safer Lock is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

The CNOA is a non-profit association, dedicated to providing high quality training for law enforcement professionals. Launched in 1964, CNOA has grown to become the largest non-profit Training Association in California and the premier narcotic training association in the nation. The nearly 7,000 members of CNOA include local, state and federal peace officers, prosecutors, law enforcement personnel, and other national and international associates.

To request a media sample of the Safer Lock or for additional information, contact Susan King at sking@saferlockrx.com or (916) 765-4479