Bipartisan legislation introduced to expand AED access in transportation

GUILFORD, Conn. — Defibtech, a leading manufacturer of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), today applauded the introduction of H.R.5897, Public Access to Defibrillation in Transportation Facilities Act of 2025, a bipartisan effort to improve access to life-saving AEDs in interstate transportation facilities. The bill is led by Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02) and Representative Laura Gillen (D-NY-04).

The legislation directs the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services to issue guidelines for AED placement and emergency response planning in transportation hubs such as airports, rail and bus terminals, ferry facilities, and highway rest areas. The bill also expands state eligibility under the Surface Transportation Block Grant to fund AED deployment and emergency action planning in public spaces.

“Every second counts when someone experiences cardiac arrest. This legislation ensures that life-saving AEDs are available and accessible in the places where Americans travel every day,” said Representative Van Drew. “Expanding AED access in our nation’s transportation facilities will save lives and strengthen our emergency preparedness across state lines.”

“Each year, tens of thousands of Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest in public spaces. By making sure AEDs are on hand in busy transportation hubs across America, we can save lives,” said Representative Gillen. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan, commonsense effort to make this lifesaving defibrillation technology more accessible and available.”



According to the American Heart Association, over 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. The chances of survival decrease by 7–10% for every minute without defibrillation, but with rapid use of an AED, survival rates can double or even triple. Despite clear evidence of their effectiveness, AED access in public transportation facilities remains inconsistent across the country. The Public Access to Defibrillation in Transportation Facilities Act would create uniform federal recommendations and ensure states and facility operators have the resources and technical support needed to implement them.

“Defibtech is proud to support this bipartisan effort to make AEDs more accessible in the places Americans travel most. We commend Representatives Van Drew and Gillen for their leadership in championing this critical public health initiative. Increasing AED access in transportation settings will save countless lives and empower more bystanders to respond in an emergency,” said Defibtech President and CEO, AJ Pace.

“The John Taylor Babbitt Foundation is extremely grateful to Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02) for introducing this important legislation. Having Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) in places of public assembly in our country’s transportation system will save lives and help to raise awareness of the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest in our communities. Having the ability to respond immediately with an AED will increase a person’s chance of survival by 70%,” said Dave and JoAnne Babbitt of the John Taylor Babbitt Foundation.

“The American College of Cardiology strongly supports the Public Access to Defibrillation in Transportation Facilities Act of 2025. Expanding access to automated external defibrillators in high-traffic public spaces and transportation facilities will save lives by ensuring rapid response to sudden cardiac arrest—one of the leading causes of death in the United States. This legislation represents a common-sense, evidence-based investment in public health and cardiovascular emergency readiness,” said Christopher M. Kramer, MD, FACC, President, American College of Cardiology.

