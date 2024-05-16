Defibtech wins prestigious ‘E’ award for exports from U.S. Department of Commerce

PRESS RELEASE

GUILFORD, Conn. — Defibtech, a U.S. manufacturer of life-saving medical equipment, announced today that they have received the prestigious “E” Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Members of the company’s executive team traveled to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to be recognized in an awards ceremony.

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and recognize America’s exporters. The “E” Award is the highest recognition a person or U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“Defibtech has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to the company. “The “E” Awards Committee recognizes Defibtech’s significant percentage of export sales to total sales. The company’s investment in certifications to support future export sales was also notable. Defibtech’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this award,” said Joseph Mullally, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Defibtech. “Our success in expanding our international exports can be attributed to the hard work of our employees and to our strong international distribution partnerships. We were honored to stand among the awardees.”

This year is the 63rd anniversary of the “E” Awards ceremony, where a total of 64 U.S. companies and organizations from 32 states were presented with the President’s “E” and “E Star” Awards. American companies are nominated for “E” Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

About Defibtech

Defibtech is a leader and innovator in the design and manufacture of life-saving resuscitation devices including automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical chest compressors, and related accessories that the public and healthcare professionals depend on every day. With more than 600,000 AED units shipped worldwide, Defibtech is committed to saving lives by producing the best AEDs that advanced medical technology has to offer. Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., all of Defibtech’s life-saving products are conceived and developed in-house and are designed and built in the United States at their state-of-the-art facilities. For more information about Defibtech and its products, visit www.defibtech.com.

