Axon partners with Fotokite to offer fully autonomous drone technology to LE via Axon Air program

Fotokite video footage is integrated directly into Axon Evidence. Courtesy photo

Exclusive partnership between Fotokite and Axon Air gives law enforcement teams instant access to aerial situational awareness on any scene with real-time video streams fed directly into Axon Evidence.

SEATTLE — Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced a partnership with Fotokite, a service provider of actively tethered Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions and public safety software tools, to provide their products and services as part of the Axon Air program.

This exclusive partnership will enable Axon’s law enforcement customers to view live-streamed footage within Axon’s digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence. The Axon Air program includes the Fotokite Sigma UAS, Fotokite’s situational awareness software tools, and the tools needed to view, manage and share video evidence. For more information visit: axon.com/fotokite.

The benefits of an actively tethered Fotokite drone versus standard drones are:

Increased safety Significant team resource savings with autonomous flight.

No piloting is needed throughout an operation up to 150 feet above ground level. Actively tethered UAS are permitted to be used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) without additional waivers or pilot license requirements. With a full weather-proof rating and power and data delivery over the tether, Fotokite Sigma can fly in harsh weather conditions and stay airborne beyond 24 hours of continuous flight versus the shorter flight times of free-flying drones. Planned benefits and features of the Axon Air and Fotokite partnership include:

Fotokite video footage is integrated directly into Axon Evidence allowing agencies a holistic view of what is happening in a given incident/investigation without needing to use an alternate application or tool to view the aerial footage. Live streaming: Staff back at the agency’s command center can see what is happening in the field in real-time through Axon Aware situational awareness software, enabling them to deploy resources more quickly and efficiently.

Agencies will save time and money in the operation of this system with simplified program management that does not require federal Part 107 (drone pilot) licenses or a Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA. Scalable aerial situational awareness: Traditional drone programs require public safety teams to call trained pilot teams to each scene they are deployed in. As a result, response times are slowed down by the availability of pilots on-scene. Fotokite technology enables scalable aerial scene awareness without the need for pilots on-scene, providing law enforcement the ability to gain instant situational awareness and incident records early in a response, when it matters most.

“This partnership with Fotokite is a game-changer for how our law enforcement customers view, assess and respond to crisis situations in real-time,” says Axon CPO and EVP Software, Jeff Kunins. “This program will be a great addition for agencies with already existing drone programs as it allows for a greater breadth of incident coverage. For agencies that have not yet deployed a drone program, this a great and simple way to get started.”

“We’re thrilled to partner exclusively with Axon in delivering a purpose-built tool to first responders in the public safety community. Our actively tethered UAS technology will directly serve Axon’s customers with the integrated product they need,” says Fotokite CEO, Christopher McCall. “Whether the use case is traffic control, vehicular accident scene management, search and rescue or routine patrol, users can simply press one button to receive a live-streamed bird’s eye view of an incident.”

The Fotokite system is designed for public safety and will be available to law enforcement customers in the US and Canada exclusively through the Axon Air program beginning in 2021. Pricing details will be announced in advance of the launch.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, more than 237,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

About Fotokite

Fotokite designs and delivers fully autonomous situational awareness products that provide invaluable overview information to first responders and public safety teams. Fotokite technology is used on a daily basis to help manage complex, safety-critical situations in North American and European public safety markets and the company supports their customers from offices in Zurich, Syracuse, and Boulder. Fotokite is backed by Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital, Sony Corporation, Qualcomm Ventures, and 360 Capital Partners, and the Company’s core technology was born at the Flying Machine Arena at ETH Zurich. Learn more at www.fotokite.com.