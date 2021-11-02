Easy Aerial launches next-generation advanced ground stations for civilian and military applications

Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV) is Easy Aerial’s newest, durable and ultra-portable drone in a box systems available in three sizes designed to fit within any vehicle configuration for maximum operational flexibility.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-in-a-box solutions for enterprise and military applications, today announced Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV), a new line of ultra-portable models of its field-proven and battle-tested unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground stations. Available in three sizes, EGV builds on Easy Aerial’s MIL-STD-810G system, a certified smart, mobile and rugged drone-in-a-box solution currently deployed in a wide variety of applications worldwide. The EGV was specifically designed to be installed on mobile platforms. Thanks to its small size and low weight, its UAVs can rapidly mobilize, deploy and land from any vehicle type traveling up to 25 miles per hour, on or off-road. All three systems can be integrated with manned, unmanned and optionally manned systems and are all remotely deployable from any location. As with all Easy Guard models, EGV can be configured with a tethered, free flight or optionally tethered (untether and go) UAV, allowing it to be optimized for a wide range of payload options. All EGV models incorporate topside doors that, when opened, deploy a separate landing pad that unfolds to extend beyond the box’s footprint. This unique feature enables the system to operate a larger UAV with increased safety margins on uneven terrain and while on the move. Encrypted data links and non-GPS dependent landing capabilities ensure the systems can operate in hostile environments. All three systems feature either a 110/220v AC or 18-36v DC (MLD-STD-1275 compatible) power supply option for operating and charging the UAV. EGV provides enterprise, government, and public safety operators with highly flexible inspection, monitoring and surveillance capabilities - even in hard to reach areas with minimal to no infrastructure. For defense organizations, EGV provides reconnaissance, real-time situational awareness for increased force protection, and communication relays for tactical maneuvering forces, special operations, and dismounted warfighters on the battlefield.

EGV 50: The smallest and lightest in the range, this model is designed for small vehicles with limited storage capacity, including light civilian and military all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and compact pickup trucks. Specifications ● Dimensions: 580 x 580 x 460 mm (22.8″ X 22.8″ X18.1″) ● Weight: 40 Kg (88.2b) Not including UAV ● Charging: 35-40 minutes for full full battery ● Tether: 50m (164.5ft) ● UAV: Maximum payload 2kg (4.4 lbs) Multiple EO/IR sensor options ● Endurance: Free flight: 45 minutes, Tethered: 72 hours EGV 70: The mid-size EGV 70 adds additional capabilities, including a larger UAV with longer endurance and longer tether. The system is ideal for medium and heavy-duty civilian or military pickup trucks and light armored vehicles. Specifications ● Dimensions: 740 x 740 x 500 mm (29.1″ X 29.1″ X19.7″] ● Weight: 50 kg (110lb) Not including UAV ● Charging: 35-40 minutes for full UAV battery ● Tether: 100m (328ft) ● UAV: Maximum payload 3kg (6.6 lbs) Multiple EO/IR sensor options ● Endurance: Free flight: 55 minutes, Tethered: 72 hours EGV 90: The largest and most capable in the EGV line-up, the system offers the flexibility of housing a quad or hexacopter and can be installed on such vehicles as mobile command units, fire support vehicles and armored personnel carriers. Specifications ● Dimensions 900 x 900 x 550 mm (35.4″ X 35.4″ X 21.6′)

● Weight: 60 kg (132lb)

● Charging: 35-40 minutes for full UAV battery

● Tether: 100m (330ft)

● UAV: Maximum payload 5kg (11 lbs) Multiple EO/IR sensor options

● Endurance: Free flight: 60 minutes, Tethered: 72 hours

In addition to being AS9100 and ISO9001 certified, all Easy Aerial systems are NDAA Sec. 848 compliant and built with qualified traceable components. Its unmanned aerial vehicles and supporting systems are designed, built, and tested at the company’s Brooklyn, N.Y. headquarters. Easy Aerial participates in the DoD Defense Innovation Unit Blue sUAS 2.0 program.

Easy Aerial is now accepting orders for the EGV 50, 70 and 90. Sales include training, a limited warranty, and optional maintenance service packages. For more information, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.easyaerial.com.

About Easy Aerial

Easy Aerial is the leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions for government, enterprise and defense applications. Developed, patented and manufactured in the United States, Easy Aerial’s unique free-flight, tethered and optionally tethered hybrid drone-in-a-box systems are fully autonomous, modular, portable, and rugged, with the ability to operate in the most adverse weather conditions. They can be deployed anywhere for many mission-critical applications such as perimeter and border security, event monitoring, first responder support, agriculture monitoring, industrial inspection, and tactical military maneuvers without the need for a human operator. The company’s customer base includes military, government, aerospace, transportation and commercial organizations, with systems operating worldwide. Easy Aerial is an ISO9001 and AS9100 certified company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with regional offices in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and Belgrade, Serbia. Learn more at www.easyaerial.com