SkySafe announces the launch of drone forensics certification course

SkySafe, a leading drone defense technology company, announces the launch of their new drone forensics certification course. SAN DIEGO - SkySafe, an airspace security and drone defense technology company, announced that it has launched a new certification course for drone forensics. The course will provide in-depth training on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) forensic analysis.



For first responders to a criminal incident involving a drone, actions or inactions could have serious consequences to the investigation that will follow. Additionally, the data extracted from the downed UAS could be critical to the prosecution of offenders. SkySafe created the Applied UAS Forensics certification course to provide law enforcement and forensic examiners with the skills needed to successfully perform forensic analysis on small commercial and off-the-shelf consumer drones.

SkySafe is the sole provider of all UAS capabilities for SCG Canada’s Covert Forensic Imaging Device (CFID). As such, SkySafe is uniquely positioned to offer critical insight and training on every aspect of UAS forensics. The course will focus on topics such as best practices for seizure and recovery of UAS devices, including storage, handling, and transportation of recovered drones, as well as detailed information for performing UAS teardowns.

“SkySafe is a leader in the drone forensics space,” said SkySafe Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grant Jordan. “We’re excited to bring drone forensics training and certification to the market. As more drones become available, more people are finding opportunities to use drones for criminal activities. We want to provide law enforcement and investigators with the skills they need to combat these threats and prosecute the offenders.”

Participants will also experience hands-on training with a CFID, learning analysis techniques for extracted artifacts and methods of evaluating pattern of life activity to determine the threat potential.

Sarah Frances, Director of Reverse Engineering at SkySafe said, “Our goal is to go beyond just teaching students about the popular tools for data extraction and analysis, and instead provide examiners with the key skills needed to become subject matter experts.”

The first class will be held May 22-24, in San Diego, with additional in-person and virtual classes to follow. To learn more about SkySafe’s drone forensics offerings and register for the certification course, visit www.skysafe.io/drone-forensics.

About SkySafe

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud-based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on Twitter @SkySafe.