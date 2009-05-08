L-1 Identity Solutions Provides State of Texas with Full Hand Biometric Scanning Technology for Use in Criminal Investigations

Local Law Enforcement Can for the First Time Electronically Search Full and Partial Hand Prints from Suspects against State’s Criminal Database

Stamford, CT--(BusinessWire)--L-1 Identity Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ID), a leading provider of identity solutions and services, today announced that the L-1 Biometrics Division was awarded a new contract with the State of Texas to upgrade existing L-1 TouchPrint™ live scan systems to incorporate full hand scanners. In addition to electronic finger and facial images, law enforcement and investigators across the State can now capture full hand prints which are sent to the state-wide criminal AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System). Local law enforcement agencies searching latent palm prints against the AFIS will have high quality full hand images to search against for improved matching accuracy. The contract is valued at $2.5 million and the upgrade was completed by L-1 in April 2009.

“Given the high number of partial and full palm prints left at crime scenes, we believe that rapidly populating our database with palm print images will be essential for solving more crimes,” said Mike Lesko, Deputy Administrator of the Crime Records Service at DPS.

Additionally, use of L-1 full hand live scan systems by law enforcement agencies in Texas will enable Texas DPS to comply with aspects of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, legislation that established a comprehensive national system for the registration of sex offenders and offenders against children. The Act requires, among other things, that local jurisdictions include a photo, fingerprints, and palm prints as part of the offender registry.

“There is no single mission more important than protecting innocent people, especially children, from the harm that predators and criminals can inflict upon them and Texas is at the forefront of ensuring they are doing everything possible to keep its citizens safe,” said Robert V. LaPenta, Chairman, President and CEO of L-1 Identity Solutions. “We are a trusted partner to many agencies across Texas, designing and delivering solutions that help them to solve a wide range of criminal identity management challenges.”

L-1’s full range of live scan systems offer exceptional image clarity and accuracy of detail in tenprint, palm, roll and writers’ edge, resulting in a higher number of AFIS hits, while minimizing the rejections and the need to re-capture poor quality prints, even in difficult, high traffic operating conditions and regardless of operator skill level. Tens of thousands of L-1 live scans are installed across the U.S. and in more than 20 countries worldwide.

About L-1 Identity Solutions

L-1 Identity Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ID) protects and secures personal identities and assets. Its divisions include Biometrics, Secure Credentialing and Enterprise Access solutions, as well as Enrollment and Government Consulting services. With the trust and confidence in individual identities provided by L-1, international governments, federal and state agencies, law enforcement and commercial businesses can better guard the public against global terrorism, crime and identity theft fostered by fraudulent identity. L-1 Identity Solutions has more than 2,200 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.L1ID.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release and those made from time to time by L-1 Identity Solutions through its senior management are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates, and actual results could differ materially from expectations. Certain factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among other things, availability of government funding for L-1’s products and solutions, the unpredictable nature of working with federal, state and local government customers, and general economic and political conditions.. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Securities and Exchange Commission filings of L-1 Identity Solutions, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2008. L-1 Identity Solutions expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.