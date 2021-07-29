Active911 rebrands their popular alerting software to ActiveAlert

CORVALLIS, Ore.- Active911 today announced the rebranding of their flagship alerting product to ActiveAlert. Formerly known as “Active911,” “Active911 App,” and “Active911 Alerting,” rebranding the product to ActiveAlert allows Active911 to remain synonymous with the parent company of their first responder software solutions and not the individual alerting and emergency response coordination app. ActiveAlert is a change in name only and clients will not see a change in the function and features of the software or app.

The timing of this name change coincides with Active911’s development of a brand-new product, ActiveTeam, a scheduling and personnel management software solution. With the roll-out of this new product, coming later this summer, Active911 wants their current clients, prospects, and partners to see the name “Active911” as the company that brings many software solutions, not just their alerting product.

ActiveAlert is an emergency response coordination software that sends incident call data from an agency’s dispatch center to any device. The corresponding iOS, Android, and PC apps, allow first responders to select a response to the call, get turn-by-turn directions to the scene, track other member’s locations, and see relevant map data such as hydrants or Knox Boxes. ActiveAlert is an affordable option for agencies, priced at $11.75 - $14.00 per device per year. Active911 looks forward to promoting their current products as well as new ones as they release.

Aside from ActiveAlert, they also have:

ActiveTeam (fully releasing later this year)

FamilySMS

WebView

To learn more about all these products, visit Active911’s website at www.active911.com.

About Active911

Active911 is a leading software developer for first responders. With the mission of helping heroes save lives, they look to solve problems for emergency personnel with advanced software solutions. Their values reflect innovation and learning, both found in their continuing product development and improvement. Their products range from emergency response coordination and incident management to personnel tracking and administration.

