Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District Selects TriTech’s Inform 911 as their Next Generation 911 Telephony System

SAN DIEGO, CA (DECEMBER, 2013) – Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District in Tennessee recently selected TriTech Software Systems’ Inform 911 to support the County’s main communication center and two remote sites. As a next generation 911 (NG911) call taking solution, TriTech’s Inform 911 successfully connected to the State of Tennessee’s emergency services IP network (ESInet) and received approval by the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board. Inform 911 transitions Hamilton County to the forefront of NG911 readiness through a highly available, redundant system with the ability to expand and include evolving NG911 standards of text, video, pictures, and other data sources. In addition to Inform 911, TriTech will be providing Hamilton County with TriTech.com IQ, a cloud-based data warehouse solution that provides Hamilton County Law Enforcement and Fire Agencies with a secure way to access 911 call data.

With its county seat as the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County is the fourth largest county in Tennessee. The Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District is the primary answering point for all communities within Hamilton County, except Soddy Daisy and Lookout Mountain. The District employs more than 130 Telecommunicators who answer an average of 2,000 to 2,500 calls for service each day from residents and visitors across Hamilton County. Hamilton County joins a large base of 50 TriTech customers in the state of Tennessee. TriTech has over 2,700 agency installations worldwide including over 100 agencies currently utilizing a TriTech 911 solution.

TriTech’s Inform 911 was selected through a competitive procurement process. Hamilton County and TriTech conducted comprehensive, onsite demonstrations for nearly 100 Telecommunicators to receive hands-on experience with the Inform 911 solution. The Hamilton County Telecommunicators overwhelmingly favored the Inform 911 system for its ease of use.

From a technical perspective, Inform 911’s integration with the Avaya platform enables Hamilton County staff to leverage their expertise and experience in the new 911 system. Reference visits to other Inform 911 customers with similar remote multi-site operations provided a tangible insight of how the Inform 911 virtualized components allows for high levels of availability and a reduced overall IT footprint. TriTech’s ability to provide a solution that is easy to manage as well as a customer service model that provides quick issue resolution were important factors in the TriTech selection.

TriTech’s Inform 911 is a proven NG911 solution that is successfully connected to the State of Tennessee’s ESInet, one of the first statewide ESInets in the country. As an IP-based system, Inform 911 provides the ability to receive and manage traditional wire line and wireless calls, as well as accept and interact with voice, text, and multimedia communications. As part of TriTech’s Inform public safety suite, implementation of Inform 911 is the first step towards a unified call management solution. TriTech provides a next generation PSAP solution combining the functions of 911 with CAD for a more efficient call-taking workflow.

John Stuermer, Executive Director for Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District

“Throughout the discovery and procurement process for our new telephony system, we were continually impressed with the professionalism of the TriTech staff. We feel very confident that TriTech’s Inform 911 solution will meet our needs and provide us with a quality product to improve our operations today as well as expand to accommodate for growth and emerging technologies.”

Gary Bunyard, Vice President of Sales for TriTech Software Systems

“As the beginning of the emergency call workflow, Inform 911 is such a critical part of the enterprise public safety solution. The integrated offerings of the Inform Suite address every part of the emergency call workflow from the 911 call to jail intake and analytics. We’re proud to partner with Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District on their important initiative to modernize their 911 telephony software and provide a redundant system to ensure a premium level of emergency services to the citizens of Hamilton County. Tennessee has been a very good state for the adoption of TriTech products, and with the approval by the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board to integrate with the State of Tennessee’s ESInet, we are well positioned to play an even larger role.”

