JDC Events and Lexipol Media Group announce strategic partnership to host Equipped MidAtlantic Technology Summit 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Silver Spring, Md. — JDC Events and Lexipol Media Group (LMG) are excited to announce a strategic partnership to cohost the Equipped Mid-Atlantic Technology Summit 2025, set for August 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C., at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. The Summit is a premier gathering dedicated to advancing public safety through emerging technologies and best practices.

Under the theme “Powering the Next Generation of Emergency Response,” this one-day event will bring together key decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the latest developments in public safety technology.

“The Mid-Atlantic Technology Summit is a key platform for innovation and collaboration,” said Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, Founder of JDC Events and Equipped. “We’re proud to partner with Lexipol to showcase innovative technologies, foster valuable connections, and support first responders in strengthening emergency response.”

“As part of our mission to support the public safety community and deliver innovative event and media sponsorship opportunities to brands seeking to reach this influential audience, we’re excited to partner with JDC Events to help public safety leaders navigate the evolving intersection of safety and technology,” said Greg Toritto, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Solutions at Lexipol Media Group. “Together, we aim to help agencies harness emerging technologies to improve the safety and wellness of their personnel and the communities they serve.”

JDC Events and Lexipol are curating an interactive experience designed to deliver meaningful engagement and practical takeaways. The event will feature dynamic programming including expert-led presentations and hands-on demonstrations. Registration is now open, with complimentary admission for first responders. Reserve your spot at www.equippedevents.com by June 13, 2025 to take advantage of early bird registration.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tracy MacDonald, JDC Events

Tracy@jdc-events.com

240-426-9755

Greg Toritto, Lexipol Media Group

gtoritto@lexipol.com

415-962-0195

About Equipped

Equipped is a network for emergency response professionals, offering events, workshops, and networking that foster collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. Learn more at www.equippedevents.com.

About JDC Events

JDC Events brings over 25 years of award-winning experience designing impactful events for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Our work drives connection, brand growth, and community through initiatives like Fuse and Equipped. For more information, visit: www.jdc-events.com

About Lexipol Media Group

The Lexipol Media Group leverages a highly engaged audience and product portfolio to connect first responders and local government officials with companies, products and brands that serve them. Our industry-leading brands — Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1 — create unparalleled content that aims to train, educate and inform. Lexipol Media Group is part of Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

