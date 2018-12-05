Xplore Technologies receives client Platform of the Year recognition for its XSLATE D10 at Intel Solutions Summit 2016

AUSTIN, TX — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) manufacturer of the world’s broadest range of high-quality rugged tablet computers, announced today it was recognized with the Client Platform of the Year award for the Xplore XSLATE D10 at the 2016 Intel® Solutions Summit (ISS) North America. The Intel Solutions Summit, which took place March 29-31, 2016, in Orlando, FL, is one of the most prestigious channel events in North America. This invitation-only conference enables top-tier Intel Technology Providers to connect with other Intel channel partners and Intel executives, and to receive updates on the latest technologies, market trends and Intel product innovations. Each year, Intel honors its Platinum partners for excellence in various categories.

“We are honored Intel recognized our newest product, the Xplore XSLATE D10, with the Client Platform of the Year award,” said Mark Holleran, president and COO of Xplore Technologies. “The XSLATE D10 redefines the possibilities when it comes to rugged Android tablets, and meets the grueling demands of customers across industries that require the flexibility of Android and the processing power from Intel.”

The Xplore XSLATE D10 is designed to meet and exceed the workflow requirements of customers across vertical industries. Customers now have access to a premier, fully rugged and lightweight tablet with all the ports and battery life necessary to stay active in the field, whether in telecommunications, transportation or distribution.

Key features of the Xplore XSLATE D10 include:

4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, Intel x86 Atom-series core processor

Fully Rugged 10.1” Tablet powered by Android

MIL-STD-810G with a 5’ drop spec and IP-65 rating for dust and liquids

Class I, Zone 2 (US, CAN), ATEX Zone 2 safety classification

Android Lollipop 5.1 OS provides a robust security architecture and best ease of use

Lightweight for true mobility - sleek, thin design for easy transport (2.4 lbs)

All day battery life – up to 8 hours, 20 hours with hot-swappable external battery

Vibrant, outdoor and wide-viewable display for field applications, with 500 NITS & 800:1 contrast ratio

Android Lollipop OS 5.1 with Intel® Bay Trail E3845 Quad Core 1.91GHz Processor

Standard 64GB storage, 4GB RAM

Integrated 802.11ac, Bluetooth & 2.5m accurate satellite GPS

More ports than any other Android device: 2 full-size USB 3.0, micro SDXC, micro SIM card reader, Micro HDMI-Out, RJ-45 10/100/1000 wired ethernet

Kensington lock slot for physical security

The XSLATE D10 also comes with a variety of optional features, including a suite of carrying and docking accessories, an NFC module, HDMI input, WWAN 4G LTE, a second battery, and a bar code scanner. For more information on Xplore Technologies, visit www.xploretech.com.

About Xplore Technologies

Established in 1996, Xplore Technologies Corp. is the number one provider of rugged tablet PCs in the Americas, and number 2 worldwide. With its recent acquisition of the Motion product line, the company now delivers the broadest range of rugged Windows and Android tablets available in the market. The company’s award-winning tablet PCs are among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class – able to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme – and are purpose-built for the unique workflow demands of critical industries including oil & gas, utilities, telecommunications, government, military, public safety, manufacturing, distribution and healthcare. Xplore’s products are sold and serviced on a global basis across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit the Xplore Technologies website at www.xploretech.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.