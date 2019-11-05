Zebra Technologies delivers FirstNet ready mobile computers and tablets for public safety

TC57, TC77 mobile computers and ET56, L10 Series, XSLATE R12 tablets certified and approved for use on FirstNet



LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the Android™-based TC57 and TC77 enterprise-class mobile computers, L10 and eight-inch ET56 tablets and Windows®-based L10 and XSLATE R12 tablets are now certified and approved for use on the FirstNet communications platform.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent authority within the federal government. It’s designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

The FirstNet Ready™ mobile computers and tablets support access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority™ – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum.

The Android-based TC57 and TC77 mobile computers, L10 mobility platform and ET56 tablet offer a unique blend of award-winning industrial design features combined with Zebra’s Mobility DNA suite of productivity, administration, end-user applications and developer tools. The ergonomic TC57 and TC77 touch computers are ideal for a variety of mission-critical applications inside and outside the four walls involving eCitations, situational awareness, inventory management, communications and collaboration. The TC77’s ultra-rugged construction and drop-resistant features enable usage in environments such as motorcycle policing, incident response and disaster management.

Zebra’s L10 rugged mobility platform provides a choice of three different 10.1-inch tablet form factors in both Windows and Android that are compatible with a single shared accessory set. Each model can be custom-equipped with the performance, security, connectivity and usability features required to accommodate mobile workers’ device preferences and address a variety of applications in the field, a vehicle or in the office. The rugged, high-performance 12.5-inch XSLATE™ R12 tablet offers form factor flexibility to transform from a tablet to a notebook or desktop with a keyboard. Both devices are ideal for in-vehicle computing, incident command, investigations, inspections, and critical field service applications.

“FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Zebra’s TC57 and TC77 enterprise-class mobile computers and L10, XSLATE R12, and ET56 tablets meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security to network impacts. This helps ensure they can meet the needs of first responders.

“Zebra Technologies enhances the safety of first responders – as they protect the public – with solutions that maximize situational visibility, optimize communication and collaboration, and improve response efficiency,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “We are proud to support the FirstNet nationwide broadband network and equip public safety agencies with access to critical data to make real-time, best-action decisions.”

For more information on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

