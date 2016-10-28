Download the new PoliceOne Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Police1.com Mobile app is the best way for Police Officers and other Law Enforcement professionals to keep informed while on-duty or on the move. Stay up to date on breaking police news, videos, expert columnist articles, tactical tips and other relevant information. Whether you need to research something from your squad car or just want to browse the latest news, this app gives officers free access to mobile resources that have never been available to them before.

The newest version of the P1 App - available for either iOS (iPhone and iPad) or Android - offers an expanded selection of Police1 content, including:

Breaking police news

Top expert perspectives on major events and issues

Latest video from P1 Academy, including our award-winning Reality Training series

Info on great police products, plus exclusive P1 member deals

And much more!

Download the app today!