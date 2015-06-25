HOW PUBLIC SAFETY SAVED 56,000 HOURS

Time is representative of many things to many people, but rarely does it represent lives. To public safety agencies, it does. A second here or a second there can be the difference between an injury or a fatality. So better planning and preparedness ultimately lead to better and faster response for Emergency Management teams tasked with preventing or minimizing loss of life. Anything that can be done to speed up processes while maintaining or improving quality is especially valuable to organizations like the Rockbridge County Emergency Management team. Here’s a tale of two workflows for the Rockbridge County Emergency Management team and how the improved workflow benefited their bottom line.

A year ago Rockbridge County’s Emergency Management team had a painstakingly long and complex process to document incidents--not unlike many public safety agencies today. The manual multi-step process included:

Jotting notes down using pen and paper Taking pictures using a digital camera Transcribing the notes using Microsoft Word Consolidating all the case information into one report Storing the information on a hard drive Finally, it had to be loaded into the records systems

In many cases, this process took roughly a week to complete. A full week! Not to mention, Emergency Management staff had to go out to each traffic accident in order to evaluate if their presence was necessary, wasting time and resources when they weren’t required to get involved. To summarize, Rockbridge County Emergency Management was using a 6-step process that included “pen and paper” and took up to a week of time, and many other agencies are still doing this in a similar fashion today. Time that could have been spent doing tasks the men and women of the Emergency Management team would have much rather been doing.

About a year ago they implemented our SceneDoc mobile documentation software. Suddenly, Rockbridge County was able to turn a documentation process that used to take a week, into as little as 45 minutes. The local fire department also got into the action and began using SceneDoc. Additionally, Emergency Management staff no longer had to trek out to accidents that didn’t require their examination. With SceneDoc they now have full visibility of the scene for all departments and can easily collaborate between users. Rockbridge was so happy with the success that they decided to implement SceneDoc countywide.

At SceneDoc, we know that the less time you spend doing administrative tasks and documenting, the more you have to doing all of the other things critical to planning and responding to emergency situations that shave those critical seconds and minutes, leading to safer communities and outcomes. Our customers have consistently found that SceneDoc saves roughly one hour per shift. That means that this year alone, our customers have saved over 56,000 hours! That’s 56,000 more hours spent planning for emergencies, patrolling neighborhoods, working investigations and allowing public safety officials to do what they really want to do — keep their communities safe. Because let’s face it: no one starts a career in public safety because of the paperwork.

