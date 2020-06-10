Briefcam announces video analytics innovation for contact tracing, physical distancing, occupancy management and face mask detection

New capabilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the safe and responsible re-opening across the globe

BOSTON— BriefCam, the industry’s leading provider of Video Content Analytics and VIDEO SYNOPSIS® solutions, today announced significant new capabilities to its product portfolio with v5.6.1 of its innovative and extensible video content analytics platform. The new capabilities will help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the safe and responsible re-opening across the globe. New features available in v5.6.1 include:

Proximity Identification : For effective contact tracing and enforcing social distancing, v5.6.1 offers the ability to forensically review video to identify individuals who were in proximity to another individual for a determined duration of time, and to combine with Face Recognition and Appearance Similarity capabilities to determine if a person has been in contact with COVID-19 infected individuals. This enables users to quantify the proximity of people across time and location, compare across days and correlate with external data sources to ensure compliance with social distancing mandates.

: For effective contact tracing and enforcing social distancing, v5.6.1 offers the ability to forensically review video to identify individuals who were in proximity to another individual for a determined duration of time, and to combine with Face Recognition and Appearance Similarity capabilities to determine if a person has been in contact with COVID-19 infected individuals. This enables users to quantify the proximity of people across time and location, compare across days and correlate with external data sources to ensure compliance with social distancing mandates. Face Mask Detection : Provides the ability to search for people with or without a face mask, as well as detect and alert on face mask violations in real-time.

: Provides the ability to search for people with or without a face mask, as well as detect and alert on face mask violations in real-time. Occupancy Controller: Enables users to maintain building occupancy requirements by setting rules to count people as they enter and exit a premises across multiple cameras and entry and exit points. When the threshold is met, an alert can be sent to access control solutions, security staff, VMS, or any other destination. Users can understand occupancy detail over time and location through business intelligence dashboards and prove compliance.

“Our video analytics platform has greatly expanded in its ability to offer new use cases for accelerating video investigations over the last year,” said Tomer Saar, BriefCam VP, Product. “During this pandemic we are proud to be able to offer organizations and businesses the critical tools through our proximity identification, face mask detection and occupancy controller capabilities to help them reopen their organizations and places of businesses while protecting their employees and customers.”

The new innovation available in BriefCam v5.6.1 complements the already powerful and robust analytic capabilities that support additional public health use cases for identifying crowding hotspots and enforcing building or space sanitization practices with a unique combination of people counting, heatmap visual layers, line crossing and real-time alerting.

BriefCam v5.6.1 will be generally available in June 2020. Proximity Identification with real-time alerting as well as Face Mask Detection analysis and trending capabilities is planned for August 2020.

About BriefCam

BriefCam is the industry’s leading provider of Deep Learning and VIDEO SYNOPSIS® solutions for rapid video review and search, face and license plate recognition, real-time alerting, and quantitative video insights. By transforming raw video into actionable intelligence, BriefCam dramatically shortens the time-to-target for security threats while increasing safety and optimizing operations. BriefCam’s award-winning products are deployed by law enforcement and public safety organizations, government and transportation agencies, major enterprises, healthcare and educational institutions, and local communities worldwide.