Clearview AI closes $30 million Series B Funding Round

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies, announced the successful close of a $30 million Series B funding round that now values the company at $130 million. The investment, which includes funds from institutional investors and family offices, will fuel Clearview’s continued growth.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to evolve and adopt new technology by necessity, and Clearview’s revolutionary image search and identification capabilities have proven to be a game-changer in bringing unidentified criminals to justice,” said Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearview AI.

Clearview’s proprietary image-search technology enables law enforcement to accurately, reliably and lawfully identify criminal suspects, as well as the victims upon whom they prey, by matching within seconds a single, unidentified photograph with publicly available, open-sourced images from the Internet. The technology is used for after-the-crime investigations by law enforcement.

In December 2019, Clearview secured $7 million in Series A funding from investment trusts, funds and individual investors. Prior investors include Peter Thiel and Naval Ravikant.

Earlier this year, Clearview was named to TIME’s inaugural list of The 100 Most Influential Companies.

Clearview AI:

Clearview provides law enforcement agencies with investigative tools through the use of its revolutionary facial recognition search engine. Its platform of 3+ billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. These leads, when supported by other evidence, help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe.