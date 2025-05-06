Clearview AI is a revolutionary, all-in-one, facial recognition platform designed to support federal, state, and local law enforcement in their shared mission to help keep communities safe. Agencies can use the web-based platform to accelerate their online search capabilities to uncover identities and draw better conclusions than when using more traditional means. Source imagery and other relevant information, not found in traditional databases, can uncover additional insights, patterns of life, associations, relationships and hidden networks for effective identity resolution.
The Clearview AI platform includes a superior facial recognition algorithm and the largest known database of 70+ billion facial images sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and thousands of other open sources. To support increased oversight, accountability, and transparency within jurisdictions, the platform includes built-in compliance features such as advanced admin tools, as well as user-friendly dashboards, reporting, and metrics tools.
Clearview AI is innovating the facial recognition space and was recently named to TIME’s 2021 Inaugural List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies.
Address: 99 Wall Street #5730
Zip Code: 10005
Location: NEW YORK, New York