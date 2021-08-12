Cellebrite introduces new professional services to help public safety agencies and fortune 1000 companies transform investigations with digital intelligence

Expanded Service Offerings Are Designed to Help Customers Unlock the Full Potential of Digital Intelligence Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Cellebrite, a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced new service offerings to apply Digital Intelligence solutions to solving investigative challenges and guiding digital transformation. This breakthrough professional services model aims to ensure customer success at every stage of the digital transformation journey – from inception, through implementation, and ongoing optimization.

Cellebrite Services gives law enforcement agencies and enterprises access to a global team of professional domain experts providing the knowledge, technical solutions, expertise, and bespoke solutions needed to accomplish their mission. The four premier service offerings are designed to complement one another and round out a fully comprehensive support plan:

Training & Advisory Services : Building on Cellebrite’s award-winning training and certification programs, Cellebrite now offers access to a global network of 120+ examiners and investigators, along with customized content development, microlearning, and unique training aids. Today, Cellebrite is delivering four commercial training tracks for investigative team members aimed at helping them accelerate investigations involving devices and digital data (mobile devices, computers, investigative analytics, and enterprise solutions). These tracks are available in versatile training delivery formats (instructor-led, live online, and on-demand). Advisory services provide value-added insights to help agencies and businesses expand their current digital forensics capabilities and plan for the future.

Cellebrite Advanced Services (CAS) : With 10 secured labs located across the globe or on-site at an organization, our leading industry experts from the public and private sector become an extension of the investigative team by providing advanced lawful digital data access and collection services. CAS also supports Crypto investigations, leads technical workshops on advanced lawful data collection and usage techniques, and specializes in conducting Cellebrite solution deployment.

Technical Customer Support : Cellebrite now supports customers with onsite health checks, remote global support, and custom enhanced support contracts to meet unique customer needs.

Value Realization Services: Take Cellebrite's customization and integration services to the next level with a dedicated offering on optimizing investigative processes and information sharing to eliminate error-prone manual tasks.

The offerings leverage the company’s existing industry-leading training, advisory, support, and advanced services to modernize investigative workflows and empower customers to gain the highest ROI from their investments in Digital Intelligence.

“Law enforcement’s pathway to digital transformation is a cultural shift that involves technology, people, and business processes all focused on the goal of optimizing the modern investigative lifecycle,” said Miri Mishor-Goldenberg, Cellebrite’s EVP of Customer Services. “Cellebrite Services marks a significant turning point in our ability to share our expertise in Digital Intelligence, along with comprehensive training and robust professional services with public safety and enterprise customers across the globe.

Today’s announcement is the next step in our continued commitment to be a trusted, strategic advisor and to help equip our customers with the resources and knowledge to conduct efficient and effective digital investigations customized to their specific needs.”

