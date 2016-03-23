Detail Kommander adds Officer Rating System to their Off Duty Detail software, the only complete electronic solution for Off Duty and Secondary Employment management.

Orlando, FL - Kommander Software announced the addition of the Officer Rating System to Detail Kommander, the revolutionary Off Duty Detail management software that allows agencies to completely manage their off duty detail or secondary employment program more efficiently than ever. “ Detail Kommander is the first ever 21st century solution to the old school process of Off Duty Detail management . Now, with the addition of the Officer Rating System, agencies can offer their business community an integrated feedback tool. It’s the very first of its kind, and continues to separate Detail Kommander from any other system”, said Bill Kicklighter, CEO. “As a former law enforcement Chief, I know very well the challenges agencies face trying to manage their off duty detail or secondary employment program. The industry needed a much better solution than anything that was being offered, so we committed ourselves to solving the problem.” Detail Kommander is available to law enforcement and public safety agencies nationwide.

process.

Using an innovative approach that combines advanced software engineering and financial technology,and officers, as well as businesses hiring offduty law enforcement personnel. From electronic payment by the business to officers and/or agencies receiving funds by direct deposit, Detail Kommander streamlines the entire process in a way never imagined. It’s the first ever end to end electronic solution andDetail Kommander offers proprietary features such as the Custom Fairness Engine and now theOfficer Rating System. An automated, fair process for posting, bidding and selecting officers foroffdutyjobs is critical, as is. Detail Kommander allows agencies to use their ownpolicies and practices to customize the application while taking advantage of powerful softwareengineering that does the heavy lifting and task work for them., said BillKicklighter from the Alabama Police Chief’s winter conference. “We are humbled by the supportof our law enforcement family and proud to provide them with a tool that saves their agenciessignificant time and money.”is a great solution for any size agency, large or small, and it’s extremely budget friendly. Contact Kommander Software for more information and for a free, no obligation demo to see how the product can help your agency.

To learn more, visit www.detailkommander.com or call (407) 9062121