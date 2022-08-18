First Arriving named to Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

First Arriving Ranked 30 in Richmond, Va. for 2022 and Poised for Continued Growth as a Leader Providing Mission-Critical Services for Public Safety and Local Government

RICHMOND, Va. - First Arriving, a leader in technology for public safety and local government, today announced it has been named by Inc. Magazine to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 is an annual list ranking the most successful independent small businesses, to which First Arriving was ranked 30 in Richmond, Va.

First Arriving recently expanded its suite of offerings and now serves agencies, departments and companies in 48 states and provinces across North America. First Arriving offers customers best-in-class strategic marketing and business operations services, association management, websites, recruitment and retention strategy, video production, and digital dashboards that help public safety organizations, nonprofits and businesses thrive.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine among the fastest growing private companies in America,” said Dave Iannone, CEO, First Arriving. “These past few years have been a period of tremendous growth for First Arriving and we have scaled our business to meet the growing demand for innovative marketing and software solutions within public safety and local government.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

In 2022, First Arriving was also named to the prestigious GovTech 100 list as one of the top 100 companies focused on, and making a difference in, state and local government agencies.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading marketing and business operations services company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government. First Arriving provides marketing services, websites, video production, dashboards and business management for front line teams. First Arriving’s clients include renowned public safety brands, agencies of all sizes, associations, and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients across North America. For more information, visit firstarriving.com.