First Arriving partners with Operative IQ to bring operations management solutions for responders to its digital dashboard

Suite of dashboard integrations provides agency personnel with critical updates on apparatus inspections, narcotics information, supply requests, fleet maintenance and service tickets.

AUSTELL, Ga. — First Arriving, a leader in providing technology and marketing services for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies and Operative IQ, the leading Operations Management Software as a Service provider for fire, EMS and law enforcement, today announced the expansion of a suite of operations management offerings for users of First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard platform.

“Partnering with Operative IQ gives agency personnel using our Digital Dashboards access to the critical operations management information they rely on,” said Dave Iannone, CEO, First Arriving. “Now housed in one central location, these integrations can be viewed alongside other alerts when and where crews need them.”

These new integrations provide agency personnel with access to the critical information needed to do their jobs more efficiently and safely. Status Boards by Operative IQ provide each department with a custom view of the information that is most critical to their operations—including apparatus status, inventory levels and service items. Housing the Status Board within First Arriving’s Dashboards, along with other important day to day information, allows complete visibility to Operative IQ information.

Operative IQ integrations for First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards include:



Custom Status Boards designed to meet your operational requirements

A selection of Standard Status Boards available to all agencies covering:

Narcotics Service Desk Tickets Fleet Maintenance Pending Supply Requests and Requisitions



“Agencies are gaining visibility into their operations through First Arriving’s inclusion of Operative IQ Status Boards alongside other key business metrics. It’s a great way to break away from the computer, consolidate and share information,” said EJ Aufderheide, CEO, Operative IQ.

Among the departments already utilizing the new Operative IQ integration is North Shore Fire and Rescue in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

“The dissemination of timely information is critical in the public safety world,” said Daniel B. Tyk, Captain, North Shore Fire/Rescue. “We’ve been blown away with the value we have realized by having our Operative IQ data integrated into First Arriving’s Dashboards. The dashboards are now the go-to for up to the minute critical information that helps to keep our organization running smoothly.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard systems service fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, courts and local governments. From small volunteer departments to some of the nation’s largest public safety agencies, First Arriving’s Dashboards now serve departments in more than 30 states coast-to-coast. To learn more about First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards, visit: www.firstarriving.com/dashboards.

About Operative IQ EMS Technology Solutions offers cutting edge, affordable operations management software and products designed with First Responders in mind. Operative IQ Operations Management Software offers modules that include: Inventory Management & Asset Management, Integrated Purchasing, Narcotics Chain-of-Custody Tracking, Fleet Maintenance, Service Desk Ticketing System and RFID Tracking. EMS Technology Solutions has won four consecutive EMS World Top Innovation Awards for its operations management software as well being named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. To learn more, visit www.operativeiq.com.

About First Arriving First Arriving is a leading technology and marketing company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement and local government. We provide innovative solutions, including digital signage, websites, video production and recruitment marketing that transform and engage. Our clients include renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.firstarriving.com.