Data Specialties Inc. Delivers upgraded data center for police department in a northern California city’s police department

Upgraded Data Center enables Police Department to protect and serve the community with redundant power supplies and room to expand

BUENA PARK, Calif., – Data Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leader in Data Center design-build, today announced its successful project with the Police Department of a large Northern California city. The department of nearly 150 full-time employees and 100 police volunteers needed to upgrade their existing Data Center to protect critical dispatch and life safety response operations.

DSI worked with the department’s IT staff to ensure they had redundant uninterruptible power supplies (UPS’s), to make room for four additional server cabinets for future growth, and to create space to house non-IT related functions. The project included a Site Assessment to understand the current state of the Data Center—current electrical load, existing cabling and ductwork, and future load requirements. DSI was able to deliver on all the Police Department’s objectives, following all safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department commended DSI’s knowledge and attention to detail, which contributed greatly to the project’s success.

“This was a unique Data Center upgrade for DSI as it directly impacts the lives of, and well-being of, the city’s residents, and we were honored to work with this Northern California municipality to complete this essential public safety project,” said Phil Rafferty, Co-Founder and President, DSI. “With their expanded and improved Data Center, the Police Department can be certain that they can maintain mission critical uptime.”

About Data Specialties Inc

Since 1991, Data Specialties Inc. has been a leader in Data Center design-build. The company manages all aspects of site selection, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of mission-critical Data Centers throughout the United States. DSI’s clients have entrusted them to implement Data Centers that are critical to the daily operations of their businesses. DSI’s designs deliver the reliability demanded today, and the scalability and flexibility to accommodate any future moves, additions or changes. For more information, please visit http://www.webuilddatacenters.com.