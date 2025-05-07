Chorus Intelligence receives prestigious UK King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation for the Chorus Intelligence Suite

PRESS RELEASE

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chorus Intelligence is proud to announce that it has been named one of just 197 organizations across the UK to receive the distinguished King’s Award for Enterprise this year, recognized for its outstanding achievement in Innovation for the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS).

Founded in 2011, Chorus was previously honored with the UK Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its pioneering data cleansing and analysis software, which revolutionized how law enforcement agencies manage investigative data. Building on that success, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) now delivers far more. A fully integrated, end-to-end digital intelligence and investigation platform, the CIS was purpose-built to address the most complex challenges faced by law enforcement, financial institutions, and corporate organizations today. Scalable, future-ready, and intelligence-led, it empowers modern policing and strengthens public safety through a unified, data-driven approach.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, formerly known as the Queen’s Awards, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue HM Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy of recognizing outstanding UK businesses. Now in its 59th year, it remains the most prestigious business award in the UK.

HM’s Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston said:

I am absolutely delighted to hear of Chorus Intelligence Ltd.’s King’s Award for Innovation. It is a remarkable achievement to receive the Award for a second time, quite outstanding. We are so very proud of Chorus, a Suffolk business, who are leaders in their field and continue to innovate and advance their excellent world class digital intelligence and investigation product. I am very much looking forward to presenting the Award and meeting the Team later in the year.

Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation. This recognition is testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and our mission to empower those conducting digital investigations with the tools they need to stay ahead of ever-evolving threats and conspiracies. The CIS is the result of years of investment, innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the challenges our customers face. Since its launch in 2021, the platform’s capabilities have expanded significantly, and it is now used by organizations across the globe. To be honored once again with a royal award reaffirms our commitment to delivering future-ready solutions that make a meaningful impact on public safety.”

The CIS is a comprehensive, all-in-one software platform that streamlines every stage of a digital investigation through a single, intuitive dashboard. Featuring powerful tools for data cleansing, analysis, search, enrichment, and evidential reporting, the self-serve solution empowers users of all investigatory backgrounds to quickly generate actionable insights. By accelerating access to critical intelligence, the CIS enables organizations to solve more crime - faster, smarter, and more effectively. Proven to increase the number of investigations progressed by up to 50% and reduce manual research tasks by over 75%, the CIS delivers measurable impact where it matters most.

Today, Chorus is trusted by most UK police forces, government agencies, and all counterterrorism units, as well as a growing number of law enforcement and federal agencies across North America. With a global footprint spanning over 100 organizations, the CIS continues to expand in both reach and impact. While firmly rooted in law enforcement, Chorus is now extending its capabilities into sectors where advanced digital investigations are increasingly critical — including banking and financial services — where its proven track record is driving meaningful results in the fight against financial crime.