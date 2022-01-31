Clearview AI’s revolutionary facial recognition platform awarded U.S. patent

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading technology company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, has been awarded a U.S. patent for its platform’s unique facial recognition capability that has performed nearly flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).

The “Methods for Providing Information About a Person Based on Facial Recognition” patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,250,266, issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), is the first of its kind for a facial recognition company and was awarded to Clearview AI for its ability to gather publicly available information from the open internet (social media sites, mugshots, news sites and more) and then accurately match similar photos using its proprietary facial recognition algorithm. While many facial recognition technologies exist, it is the combination of gathering information from the public internet with facial recognition capabilities that earned Clearview AI patent protection.

Clearview AI’s database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images is the largest known of its kind in the industry. Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, said: “This distinction is more than an intellectual property protection; it is a clear acknowledgement of Clearview AI’s technological innovation in the artificial intelligence industry.”

Clearview AI’s algorithm for facial recognition recently achieved superior accuracy and reliability across all demographics, ranking No. 1 in the U.S. in all categories as verified by National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).