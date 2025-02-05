ForceMetrics partners with FirstTwo to integrate law enforcement data, enhancing efficiency and public safety

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — ForceMetrics – the leading decision-assist platform for first responders, and FirstTwo, a trusted provider of location-based situational intelligence for public safety professionals, today announced a data integration partnership aimed at further streamlining data access and improving decision-making for law enforcement agencies across the United States.

The partnership combines ForceMetrics’ industry-leading expertise in aggregating and delivering actionable data with FirstTwo’s cutting-edge mapping and visualization service, creating a seamless solution for field-level officers, detectives and command staff. By integrating their capabilities, the two platforms enable officers to access and contextualize critical data in seconds – enhancing situational awareness, improving safety and reducing response times.

“FirstTwo’s mission perfectly aligns with ours – leverage the power of data to enable officers to make better decisions and, ultimately, achieve better outcomes,” said Andre McGregor, co-founder and CEO of ForceMetrics. “This partnership is a natural fit, having two teams with law enforcement experience, a deep understanding of cybersecurity and data and a vision to apply it to a public service that needs it.”

FirstTwo’s platform, already deployed in over 2,500 agencies nationwide, provides location-based situational intelligence mapped to locations and points of interest. ForceMetrics aggregates data from multiple systems such as CAD and RMS into a mobile-ready hub, offering officers and dispatchers instant insights in high-pressure situations. Together, the platforms streamline workflows that once required hours, enabling officers to act decisively and safely within their local communities while freeing up critical department resources.

“Leveraging intelligence from both inside and outside the agency is crucial for first responders,” said Niraj Shah, co-founder and CEO of FirstTwo. “Previous tools were text-based, delayed, desk-bound and accessible only to a select few. With FirstTwo, every officer can access and visualize real-time information on a map from any device. Partnering with ForceMetrics will bring even more critical information to first responders, informing decision-making and resulting in safer outcomes.”

This integration is particularly valuable for in-the-moment crime centers and dispatch teams, which rely on quick, accurate data to support officers in the field. The partnership also helps address law enforcement staffing shortages by leveraging technology to perform complex tasks in minutes, ensuring agencies can better allocate their resources to protect and serve communities.

ForceMetrics launched in 2023 and announced $22M in raised funding earlier this year from prominent investors, including Costanoa Ventures, the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation (founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson), Stand Together Venture Labs and more. ForceMetrics is currently empowering first responders in over 30 police departments across 11 states.

The ForceMetrics and FirstTwo integration is available now for public safety agencies looking to modernize their operations with intuitive, efficient and highly scalable solutions. For agencies already using both platforms, this integration comes at no additional cost – setting a new standard in the industry.

To learn more about ForceMetrics, visit www.forcemetrics.com

To learn more about FirstTwo, visit www.firsttwo.com

About ForceMetrics

ForceMetrics is the only proactive decision-assist platform for first responders, providing real-time, actionable insights during 911 interactions. By identifying safety and social needs at the initial point of contact, ForceMetrics helps first responders make more informed decisions, leading to safer and more effective responses. ForceMetrics is committed to enhancing officer capabilities and building community trust through data-driven, responsible policing. For more information, visit www.forcemetrics.com.

About FirstTwo

Founded in 2015 by experts in the data intelligence space, FirstTwo provides location-based situational intelligence for public safety agencies on a map. Our goal and mission are to make our customers safer and smarter by empowering them with intelligence. We are fully dedicated to public safety—nothing else. Over 2,500 agencies onboarded across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.firsttwo.com.