Forcemetrics secures $22M to scale groundbreaking decision-assist platform empowering first responders to make better decisions in real-time

DENVER — ForceMetrics – the leading decision-assist public safety platform that consolidates critical information for first responders and provides real-time, actionable insights, saving time, money and lives – today announced it has raised $22M. Funding will be used to scale ForceMetrics’ platform beyond its current roster of 30 police departments across the nation. The company is backed by leading institutional firms, industry leaders and public safety advocates, including lead investment by Costanoa Ventures with additional support from the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation (founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson), Stand Together Venture Labs (previously the Charles Koch Institute), GovTech Fund, Flybridge Capital, Growth Warrior Capital and more. The $22M in funding is accelerating ForceMetrics’ mission to empower law enforcement to respond to emergency situations more safely and effectively.

The platform’s immediate access to crucial data empowers responders answering 911 calls in the field to make informed, in-the-moment decisions that prevent, intervene and resolve issues at the time they are happening, ultimately protecting the communities they serve by providing major case resourcing to the 15-minute 911 call for service. By surfacing real-time Safety Signals in search results, ForceMetrics gives first responders quick, actionable insights into critical risks—such as mental health issues, dementia, drug use and domestic violence. This enhances situational awareness and decision-making for police officers, firefighters, EMTs and dispatchers, allowing them to assess potential safety and social needs issues instantly.

Founded by veteran FBI agents and law enforcement officers, ForceMetrics fills the information gap that first responders face daily. Its decision-assist app works on any mobile phone and integrates data from existing public service agency databases – including criminal, behavioral health and social services – recognizes victimization patterns and identifies key physical markers so officers can better manage situations before they escalate.

“Our goal is to provide next-generation tools and resources to first responders who took the job to serve their community wanting to be proactive, not reactive. We believe our smartphone-friendly, easy-to-use decision-assist tool is a crucial part in achieving that,” said Andre McGregor, CEO and co-founder of ForceMetrics, (former FBI Cyber Special Agent and Firefighter).

ForceMetrics stands apart from traditional, complex analytics tools by offering an intuitive app that is powered by a sophisticated data analytics platform. It requires minimal training and is accessible to everyone in a public safety agency—from records clerks and command staff to specialty teams and investigators. This innovation lets departments eliminate time-consuming manual processes and focus on their core mission of protecting and serving the community. By expediting workflows, ForceMetrics saves valuable time on critical tasks like 911 call data searches, FOIA requests and investigations. It’s designed to simplify operations across the board, reducing the time spent searching for information and allowing officers to focus on what matters most—protecting their communities.

“Data collection is an integral part of policing, yet there’s never been a way to properly analyze and extrapolate the information at a real-time decision moment; ForceMetrics is modernizing all that and providing the most relevant information to law enforcement at the moments they need it most,” said Greg Sands of Costanoa Ventures. “We’re proud to invest in a technology helping first responders better leverage data to increase safety for every community.”

“ForceMetrics has quickly become a cornerstone technology for the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center. Its seamless integration of CAD and RMS data, combined with the inclusion of images and Axon video in a user-friendly format, has significantly enhanced not only the RTCC but the entire department,” added Lieutenant B.A. Jones, Winston-Salem Police Department. “By putting this platform directly in the hands of officers, ForceMetrics empowers them to conduct investigations with actionable leads, resulting in quick identifications, arrests and case closures. The Winston-Salem Police Department is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance public safety. My primary responsibility is to evaluate such technologies, ensuring that our department remains a leader in innovation, and ForceMetrics has met and exceeded all expectations, helping us achieve our mission of creating a safer community.”

ForceMetrics is currently being used by 30 police departments across 11 states in cities such as Aurora, CO, Greensboro, NC and Waco, TX, and funds are being used to actively scale to more cities and law enforcement agencies.

To learn more about ForceMetrics, visit www.forcemetrics.ai.

