NEOGOV introduces Vetted background investigation software for public safety agencies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — NEOGOV, the leader in public safety and public sector human capital management software, today introduces Vetted, a background investigation software designed to streamline the hiring process for new public safety employees. This product launch is the result of the acquisition of Background Solutions and its Background Assistant product.

“Background Solutions has been developing its product and serving the needs of law enforcement agencies for over 15 years. We’ve combined their technology with NEOGOV’s deep understanding of the public sector and our comprehensive public safety platform, PowerDMS,” said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. “The end result is an enhanced version of the Background AssistantTM product, now known as Vetted, which integrates with our applicant tracking software, Insight.”

“We are excited that Background Assistant is now a part of NEOGOV’s product suite which I believe will help agencies vet officers more effectively and improve our public safety,” said Tom Ward, CEO of Background Solutions.

For many agencies today, the background investigation process is tedious and time-consuming. Traditional methods like paper or fillable forms lack audit trails and slow down the hiring process. Vetted digitally manages, tracks, and optimizes the background investigation and hiring process, enabling recruiters and background investigators to vet and hire candidates faster, gaining a competitive edge in the hiring process.

A single, secure platform enables applicants and investigators to share protected information while maintaining the integrity and compliance of each investigation. Candidates quickly upload documents and submit for review, which gives agencies the ability to view inconsistencies and identify potential issues early in the process.

“The background investigation process is a crucial component to the hiring process. This is particularly true in public safety as employees are responsible for the safety of citizens within their communities. With Vetted, public safety agencies can now save time and resources, while having confidence that they are making the right hiring decisions,” said Denise Hemke, Chief Product Officer of NEOGOV.

Additionally, Vetted is easily configurable to an agency’s needs. Agencies define and document qualifiers and disqualifiers in the hiring process, then easily record why a candidate is approved or denied for hiring. The process is tracked throughout, saving background investigators time and resources.

“NEOGOV continues to broaden its government technology offering to address the most critical needs of its public sector customers and continue our mission to ‘serve the people who serve the people’,” continued Evangelist.

To learn more about Vetted, go to https://www.powerdms.com/power-vetted-background-investigation-software.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, a Carlyle and Warburg Pincus portfolio company serving more than 7,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOVS’s platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves 5,500 police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

About Background Solutions

Background Solutions LLC created Background Assistant a case management tool designed specifically for the law enforcement background investigator. Through years of training law enforcement background investigators from hundreds of police departments, Background Solutions has identified a collection of best practices.

Background Solutions has leveraged years of experience in law enforcement applicant screening to create a streamlined software solution that allows the background investigator to manage the vetting process.