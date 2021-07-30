WATERLOO, CANADA — Magnet Forensics, a developer of digital investigation software for public safety organizations and enterprises, today announced that it was awarded digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) Team of the Year, DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year and DFIR Capture the Flag/Challenge of the Year at the 2021 Forensic 4:cast Awards. In addition, Magnet Forensics founder and chief technology officer Jad Saliba was inducted into the DFIR Hall of Fame.

“Magnet Forensics is proud to be recognized by the digital forensics and incident response community as an industry leader for the third consecutive year. I’m also honoured to be inducted into the DFIR Hall of Fame. These awards underscore the incredible work that is being carried out by the world-class team we’ve assembled. Their passion and commitment to serving the DFIR community and helping our partners seek justice and protect the innocent is inspiring and continues to set the bar for the industry,” said Saliba.

Saliba became the second individual to be inducted into the DFIR Hall of Fame. He began his career as a front-line police officer in Canada. Saliba was diagnosed with cancer and after a year of treatment, he returned to service and was reassigned to the agency’s digital forensic lab, given his background in software. Having realized that police agencies didn’t have the adequate tools to investigate crimes with digital elements, Saliba created a prototype that streamlined digital evidence processing. In 2010, Saliba founded Magnet Forensics. He’s since led its evolution from a company that provides digital investigation tools to public safety agencies to one that has expanded to also developing cyber-investigation solutions for enterprises dealing with issues such as insider threats, human resource violations and ransomware.

Since 2009, the Forensic 4:cast Awards have highlighted outstanding products, individuals and companies within the digital forensics and incident response community. Nominations are made and then voted on entirely by individuals working in the industry. Magnet Forensics has a rich history at the Forensic 4:cast Awards, having won DFIR Team of the Year and DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year in three consecutive years. Magnet Forensics was also awarded Computer Forensic Software of the Year in five consecutive years between 2012 and 2017 and DFIR Organization of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.