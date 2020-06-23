Rekor secures $160K contract from U.S. Department of Defense to increase deployment of Rekor Technology

Company’s vehicle recognition software supports national security by supplementing functionality of existing cameras.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Rekor Systems, Inc., a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has authorized $160,000 for the purchase of the Company’s vehicle recognition software. These licenses will allow Rekor’s AI-powered vehicle recognition software to be deployed quickly to existing cameras to support national security efforts.

“When it comes to national security, the Department of Defense has exacting standards,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “Knowing the wide range of solutions they have at their disposal, we are pleased they are continuing to expand their use of Rekor’s best-in-class, machine learning and artificial intelligence-based vehicle recognition software.”

The Company’s leading-edge vehicle recognition software will support the DOD’s national security mission. Rekor enables vehicle recognition through most IP cameras. Supported by machine learning from its robust database covering over 70 countries, the software can identify, in real time, vehicle license plate data, along with the color, make, model and body type of the vehicle to provide the highest level of accuracy.

“The national defense market is an important one for Rekor,” said Eyal Hen, Chief Financial Officer, Rekor. “This additional order from the Department of Defense is another example of the increases in revenue being generated from our existing base of vehicle recognition customers, which is being accelerated by the continued success of our go-to-market strategy.”

Rekor is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable faster, better informed decisions with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: http://www.rekor.ai.