AT&T hosts Knightscope’s 83rd Robot Roadshow in downtown Dallas

Public Safety Innovator Drives Sales through Creative Marketing Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Knightscope, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that AT&T Inc. will host the Robot Roadshow on May 23-24, 2023, at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201, from 8:00am to 4:00pm Central Time. To date, the Robot Roadshow has made 82 landings in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

The District is a downtown destination in the heart of Dallas offering a variety of ways to dine, play and connect. It is a truly special experience that serves to illuminate and inspire ways in which cutting-edge technologies can advance human thought, creativity, and connection. Visitors can walk inside the installation to experience arrangements of light and sound that fuse art and technology.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

A video of a past event hosted by the New York Police Department may be viewed here.

City of San Antonio Purchases K1 Blue Light Tower to Aid Emergency Communications in Park

The great outdoors can be an excellent place to escape and unwind, but without reliable access to communications, non-critical injuries or the need for first-aid can quickly turn to something much more serious. The challenge for parks, trails, nature preserves, and campgrounds is that these destinations are difficult - if not impossible - to wire with electricity and phone lines. The City of San Antonio purchased and will be installing Knightscope’s K1 Blue Light Tower, an emergency communication system designed to provide a one-touch, 24/7 connection to help for visitors, hikers, joggers, bikers, sightseers, park staff and more all without any wires.

