Introducing Tactical Surveillance Robot Solutions from SuperDroid Robots

SuperDroid Robots Makes Durable tactical and surveillance robots for SWAT, HAZMAT, IED, EOD, Law Enforcement, and many more tactical applications

SuperDroid robots are far less expensive than the cost of human life. Designed and built specifically for surveillance, investigation, and negotiation, our robots always keep humans out of harm’s way.

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates while in contact with the ground and without an onboard human presence. UGVs can be used for many applications where it may be inconvenient, dangerous, or impossible to have a human operator present. Generally, the vehicle will have a set of sensors to observe the environment, and will either autonomously make decisions about its behavior or pass the information to a human operator at a different location who will control the vehicle through teleoperation.

Unmanned robotics are being actively developed for both civilian and military use to perform a variety of dull, dirty, and dangerous activities. Some examples of UGV use are hostage negotiations, bomb diffusing (pipe, pressure cooker, etc) and Hazardous evaluation.

“Don’t go for a robot that does not meet your needs. Listed below are some of our robots pre-configured robots we offer. All are customizable or we can build from scratch, and since we design, build, test, and support all our the robots under one roof, customization is NOT expensive. Let us know what you think! All of our robots are designed, fabricated, and tested at our facility in North Carolina, USA”.

