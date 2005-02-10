Remotec Inc., Awarded Robotic Vehicle Contract

For Immediate Release

From Department of Defense Press Release

November 26, 2001 - Remotec Inc., Oak Ridge, Tenn., is being awarded a $5,626,788 firm-fixed-price contract for explosive ordnance disposal robotic vehicles. Work will be performed in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and is expected to be completed by July 2002. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-02-C-0003).

Remotec Inc.